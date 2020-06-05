Why has it been important for you to participate in two fall sports at Schlarman?
I first got my passion for running from my good friend (Schlarman senior-to-be) Andy Craig. He’s the one who talked me into doing cross-country with him, I can’t remember how many years ago. ... I personally think it’s a lot easier than doing the short distances. But for my golf ... I’ve been raised on that since as long as I can remember. Starting out with golf, it was just continuing my passion I’ve been on since the beginning of my life. I think what really keeps me going with that is not just enjoying the game for my own pleasure, but making my family proud that I still keep it going.
What are your expectations for each sport in 2020?
I think you can only go up from here. Hopefully high school isn’t my peak in golf, but I sure hope to do a lot better than I did last year. ... I especially have high hopes for my cross-country, too. The important time is your mile time for cross-country. I went in my junior year with, I think, a 5:50 mile. I came out with a 5:25, and I was really impressed. Hopefully I’ll be able to keep that going and get my times a little faster.
What has it meant to represent the Hilltoppers in two fall sports?
Since we have such a small school and all of our teams are a lot smaller, I think I’m most proud of representing Schlarman through golf. The past two years, my sophomore year and junior year, we won our conference. I was really proud of that. I thought that was a good way to represent our school. Our sophomore year was the first time we had won that specific conference in, I think, all of Schlarman history.
Do you have any favorite moments from your time with Schlarman golf and cross-country?
My favorite times during golf were spending time with my other teammates. We were all very close. We had two seniors (last season): We had Mark Lukas and Jeff Christison, who graduated. I was pretty close with them. I also enjoyed spending time with my coach, Lucas Seilhymer. He always gave some good advice — not just with golf, but with life itself. ... And the same for cross-country. Being the only member (last season), the only person I had to talk to was my coach, Sodiq Alliu. He was also very good to talk to, and he gave me lots of pointers on life.