DANVILLE — The local 8-man football scene is losing another team for the upcoming fall season.
Schlarman will not contest its 2021 fall schedule, Hilltoppers athletic director Jerry O'Neill announced Tuesday. Schlarman joins Judah Christian in opting to sit out the latest campaign.
"Schlarman Academy will not be fielding a football team in the I8FA (Illinois 8-Man Football Association) for the 2021-22 school year," O'Neill said in a press release. "With our lack of numbers, and for the safety of our student-athletes, we could not, in good faith, fulfill our obligations to the conference. Hopefully, we will have increased numbers going forward. We are sorry for any inconveniences this may have on our 8-man football conference schools."
Under the direction of first-year coach Spencer Tolson, Schlarman took part in five games during the 2021 spring season and finished 0-5. Judah Christian did not compete last spring, as the Tribe also has struggled with athlete turnout.
The Hilltoppers' first year of 8-man football, during the 2019 season, saw them compile a 7-4 record and an 8-Man Association playoffs quarterfinals appearance under coach Matt Blurton.
Prior to joining the 8-man football ranks in March 2019, Schlarman was part of an 11-man cooperative with Hoopeston Area (beginning in 2014) and Armstrong-Potomac (joining the two in 2016). The Hilltoppers boasted their own 11-man program between 1946 and 2013.
Schlarman's decision leaves Blue Ridge, Milford/Cissna Park and St. Thomas More as the area's operational 8-man programs this fall.
The Knights were supposed to face the Hilltoppers in Week 1 and actually have lost each of their first two planned opponents (Lowpoint-Washburn in Week 2). The Sabers were set to take on Schlarman in Week 2, and the Bearcats were slated to draw the Hilltoppers in Week 5.