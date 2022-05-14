EAST PEORIA — Schlarman eighth-grader Jerrius Atkinson starred in Friday’s first day of the IESA track and field state championships at Eastside Centre, finishing first in three events to lead local competitors.
In Class 1A eighth-grade boys’ action, Atkinson claimed the 110-meter hurdles title at 16.60 seconds, posted the best 100 dash time at 12.19 and sped to a 400 dash victory in 53.64. He added a runner-up effort in long jump at 18 feet, 23/4 inches.
Iroquois West’s Christian Gaytan snared two state titles, rating first in the 2A eighth-grade boys’ 100 dash (12.00) and 400 dash (53.52).
Five other area athletes won a state championship as well: Ridgeview’s Zane Hoffman in the 2A seventh-grade boys’ 100 dash (11.89); Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Lilyan Sizemore in the 2A seventh-grade girls’ 400 dash (1 minute, 3.25 seconds); Tuscola East Prairie’s Kate Foltz in the 2A eighth-grade girls’ pole vault (9-6); and GCMS’s Easton Stroh in the 2A eighth-grade boys’ high jump (5-8). Foltz added a fourth-place 1,600 run time of 5:56.01 to her output.
Numerous other locals captured at least one state medal Friday via a top-eight event finish. Below is the list, separated by class and grade.
Class 1A seventh-grade girls — Erykah Baltimore (Rantoul St. Malachy), third in 100 dash, 13.72; Atleigh Miller (Royal Prairieview Ogden), seventh in 100 hurdles, 18.91; Farah Scott (Champaign Holy Cross), fourth in 1,600 run, 5:51.33.
Class 1A seventh-grade boys — Clark Roland (Homer Heritage), third in 400 dash, 1:00.05, and third in long jump, 16-5; Jack Wear (Royal Prairieview Ogden), sixth in 110 hurdles, 18.81; Nate Farney (Champaign Holy Cross), seventh in 1,600 run, 5:39.79; Garrett Loschen (Royal Prairieview Ogden), second in high jump, 5-1; Noah Fowler (Schlarman), fifth in high jump, 4-11; Jacob Yeager (Champaign Holy Cross), sixth in high jump, 4-11.
Class 1A eighth-grade girls — Addison Lucht (Cissna Park), sixth in 100 dash, 13.68, and second in long jump, 17-43/4; Audrey Allender (Judah Christian), sixth in 100 hurdles, 18.81, and second in pole vault, 6-6; Aubrey Thompson (Rantoul St. Malachy), seventh in 100 hurdles, 18.98; Natalie Thomason (Rossville-Alvin), seventh in 400 dash, 1:08.06; Henley Parsons (Judah Christian), seventh in 1,600 run, 6:16.92.
Class 1A eighth-grade boys — Riley Hogan (Philo St. Thomas), third in 110 hurdles, 17.37; Hunter Black (Rossville-Alvin), sixth in 400 dash, 57.64; Bhoj Ramrattan (Uni High), fourth in 1,600 run, 5:12.59; Coy Hayes (Royal Prairieview Ogden), second in discus, 113-4.
Class 2A seventh-grade girls — Hannah Downing (Salt Fork), sixth in 100 hurdles, 18.02, and second in long jump, 15-91/4; Jaiden Miller (Arcola), tied for fourth in long jump, 14-101/2; Phylicity Leonard (Iroquois West), fourth in discus, 78-7; Krystin Lang (Oakland Lake Crest), seventh in discus, 69-4.
Class 2A seventh-grade boys — Brody Phillips (Arcola), sixth in 100 dash, 12.74, and second in high jump, 5-3; Tanner Maupin (Ridgeview), seventh in 400 dash, 59.88; Devin Stroud (Bismarck-Henning), third in 1,600 run, 5:20.21; Jamison Chambliss (Salt Fork), third in discus, 118-3; Kale Wilcox (Tuscola East Prairie), eighth in discus, 97-10.
Class 2A eighth-grade girls — Finley Lane (Champaign St. Matthew), sixth in 100 dash, 13.80; Audrey Griffin (Iroquois West), fifth in 100 hurdles, 18.61; Ema Simpson (Arcola), eighth in 100 hurdles, 19.19.
Class 2A eighth-grade boys — Jacob Chase (GCMS), third in 100 dash, 12.25; Kamden Flenner (Tuscola East Prairie), sixth in 100 dash, 12.38; Trent Wetherell (GCMS), sixth in 110 hurdles, 17.61; Dylan Graves (Tuscola East Prairie), fifth in 400 dash, 56.93; Will Fuson (Cerro Gordo), second in 1,600 run, 4:57.06; Claydeonte Sloan (Georgetown Mary Miller), tied for fourth in high jump, 5-2, and tied for second in long jump, 18-41/2; Maddax Stine (Salt Fork), fifth in shot put, 42-9; Conner Powell (Bismarck-Henning), sixth in shot put, 41-71/2.
The state meet concludes Saturday in East Peoria.
COLIN LIKAS