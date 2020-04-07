CHAMPAIGN — The “slush fund” scandal of the 1960s had the potential to cripple the Illinois basketball program. It had already cost coach Harry Combes his job — along with those of football coach Pete Elliott and assistant Howard Braun — and was the downfall of a talented Illini basketball team in the 1966-67 season.
Then came Harv Schmidt.
Illinois hired the former Illini standout forward away from New Mexico, where he was an assistant coach and put him in charge of the program. Schmidt’s second run at Illinois as coach might have ended on a rough note by year seven, but within two seasons, the Illini were back near the top of the Big Ten.
Schmidt, 84, died Tuesday after having been in hospice care at Windsor Health Care Center in Windsor, Colo., the past several weeks dealing with heart issues.
“It’s been a rough week for the Fighting Illini family. Earlier this week we received the tough news about Illini and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, and (Tuesday) we hear about the passing of former Illini basketball great player and coach, Harv Schmidt,” University of Illinois “Varsity I” director Lee Zerrusen said in an official statement. “Coach Schmidt was a great leader, both during his time as an All-American player in the mid-1950s and as our head coach in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Both men remained true Illini to the end.
“Both families are firmly in our thoughts as they go through these challenging times.”
Schmidt played for Combes at Illinois from 1955-57, and the Kankakee native helped lead the Illini to second-place Big Ten finishes his first two seasons. Schimdt averaged 12.4 points in his three-year Illini career and was selected in the second round with the 11th overall pick in the 1957 NBA Draft by the Minneapolis Lakers.
Schmidt returned to Illinois as coach ahead of the 1967-68 season following Combes’ dismissal amidst the “slush fund” scandal. The Illini posted an 11-13 record in his first season, finishing tied for seventh in the Big Ten, before they broke out in 1968-69 behind the quartet of Dave Scholz, Greg Jackson, Mike Price and Jodie Harrison. The four double-digit scorers helped Illinois to a 19-5 overall record, a top 20 finish in the Associated Press poll and a tie for second place in the Big Ten.
“The reason (Illinois) hired him — you can’t overlook it — is the slush fund just destroyed the program,” longtime News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate said. “He righted the program really fast.
“Harv had a style about him. He was different than other coaches. He was kind of upper level. He smoked. He was intense. He was like (Combes) in that he was very intense before games — a nervous wreck, really. He’d smoke a cigarette, put it out and walk out on the court to the cheers of everybody.”
The 1968-69 season wound up being Schmidt’s best as coach, and he ultimately went 89-77 in seven seasons at Illinois. Jackson’s back injuries after the 1968-69 season limited some of the team’s momentum. While Schmidt landed Nick Weatherspoon, who’s still a top 15 scorer in program history, in the early 1970s, some recruiting missteps didn’t help, and he was fired after going 5-18 during the 1973-74 season. That was his last season as coach, as he turned to the business world until retiring in 2000.