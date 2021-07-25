SAVOY — Kyle Scholes’ full-time job is in wine and liquor sales.
Certainly that should make for easy celebration if the 33-year-old is able to hang on to the 93rd Twin City tournament lead he cultivated Saturday.
“There’s some spirits around, I’m pretty sure, that can be provided to anybody,” Scholes said with a laugh, “whether I win or any of the boys win.”
Scholes is the clubhouse favorite through one round, carding a 3-under 69 on the U of I Orange Course to carry a 2-shot lead into Sunday’s second and third rounds at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
“The ball striking wasn’t ideal, by any means, but the putting definitely bailed me out all day long,” Scholes said. “Those greens were absolutely fantastic to putt on. ... Ultimately, it was a really good test of golf.”
Scholes carded a bogey early in his round but quickly found his footing with “a handful” of one-putts. On the back nine, Scholes said par-saving up-and-downs on the 12th and 16th holes kept his round from going off the rails.
“The up-and-down on 12 definitely stabilized me, to say the least,” Scholes said. “Hit it back left on 12 — which is a terrible miss — but kind of made a circus up-and-down from there to save par. That definitely made me feel more under control. Felt pretty confident to get it through the 18th.”
This is Scholes’ second-ever appearance in the Twin City tournament, his first coming in 2019. He missed qualifying for the final day in that attempt.
Things are going far better this time around for the former Nokomis High standout.
He’ll play alongside David Keenan and Jay Scott for the second and third rounds. Keenan carded a 71, and Scott was one of four players to shoot 72, joining Tim Hoss Jr., David Deschler and Josh Anderson.
And Scholes’ home course is Lincolnshire. He’s been a member there for about five years.
“I am absolutely stoked to play with those guys (Sunday), to be honest,” Scholes said. “Dave and I are really good friends, and Jay and I have become great friends over the last few years at Lincolnshire. I’m hoping we can all put something really solid together and feed off each other.”