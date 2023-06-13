PAXTON — Adam Schonauer counts Neil Alexander among his coaching influences.
Which makes sense. Schonauer is a 2002 Lincoln High School graduate, and Alexander has coached Railsplitters boys’ basketball since 1990 — including teams that Schonauer played for.
Schonauer and Alexander will now see a lot more of one another moving forward.
“A lot of friends that I grew up with have already brought up the idea of Lincoln playing Mahomet and being excited with that for me,” Schonauer said. “I still hold a special place in my heart for Lincoln Railers basketball and Coach Alexander.
“But we’re going over there to beat the Lincoln Railers. That’s what we want to do.”
Schonauer was approved as Mahomet-Seymour’s next boys’ basketball coach on Monday afternoon, his appointment confirmed by the Bulldogs’ board of education.
This move also ends Schonauer’s nine-season run as Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s boys’ basketball coach.
“It was obviously a bittersweet situation,” Schonauer said. “Wasn’t an easy decision, but I felt like this is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”
Schonauer guided PBL to 150-97 record across his tenure as the Panthers’ top coach, which followed a pair of four-year stretches leading the school’s freshman and junior varsity outfits. PBL won four Class 2A regional championships in this time.
“I have no doubt that whoever gets that job is going to be walking into a good situation,” said Schonauer, whose 2022-23 Panthers finished 4-25. “We’ve got a good group of juniors that had a lot of success last year at the sophomore level and some good freshmen coming up. ... You’ve got some talent coming up through the varsity system in the next few years.”
PBL athletic director Brock Niebuhr told The News-Gazette last week that PBL administrators hope to have a recommendation for a new boys’ basketball coach by this coming Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Schonauer replaces Ryan Bosch, who stepped down from as the M-S boys’ basketball coach in April after five seasons at the helm. The Bulldogs posted a cumulative 74-64 record under Bosch and have won 3A regional titles each of the last two seasons.
Schonauer said “most” of Bosch’s assistants are staying on staff, adding that Bosch “even had some things in place where I was able to step in seamlessly.”
“It’s kind of been part of the process, having conversations with the assistant coaches about what they like and what maybe they would change if they could,” Schonauer said. “I want to be flexible and make sure we put the best system in place to make sure these guys have success.
“I’m not going to sit there and reinvent the wheel. I’m going to blend what I like ... with the way they know how to play because they both can be successful.”
Schonauer said he wasn’t actively seeking to leave PBL when the M-S job came open. He’ll also be teaching physical education and driver’s education at M-S.
“In the coach profession there’s a few opportunities that you say, ‘If that opened up, I’d try to pursue that.’ Mahomet-Seymour was one of those for me,” Schonauer said. “We were really happy with the situation we had at PBL.
“That was something my wife and my children and I had all discussed, and we knew if the opportunity was going to be offered to me, we were going to jump on it real quick.”
Schonauer said M-S’s facilities and youth programs drew him to the Bulldogs’ boys’ basketball job.
He added that he felt comfortable during early conversations in the interview process with M-S athletic director Matt Hensley and principal Chad Benedict.
Benedict was the M-S boys’ basketball coach from 2006 through 2018, compiling a 203-147 record, four regional titles and one sectional championship, helping the Bulldogs reach the Elite Eight in 3A in 2015.
The program has only one state tournament berth in its history — way back in 1933 — but is arguably one of the area’s most consistent programs on an annual basis. The responsibility to stay there is now in Schonauer’s hands.
“It’s still pretty surreal, even though I’ve gotten to know most of the players now and the coaching staff and some of the people around the community,” Schonauer said. “I’m extremely excited. I still pinch myself as I make my drive over to Mahomet and drive through town and see the growth in that community.”
Schonauer expressed intrigue in getting to experience his first Friday night home game walking the M-S sideline. He’ll also get to return to his high school alma mater on Dec. 15, when the Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Lincoln for an Apollo Conference matchup.
“I’m getting in a situation where you can tell these kids have been coached (well),” Schonauer said. “They understand the game of basketball. The play the game the right way.
“This isn’t anything where you’re going in to rebuild. You’re trying to build on past successes and make it a little bit better.”