The Mahomet-Seymour boys' basketball program is poised to hire one of the area's more successful coaches in the past decade.
Pending school board approval at a special meeting on Monday night, Adam Schonauer is expected to become the new coach of the Bulldogs, M-S athletic director Matt Hensley confirmed to The News-Gazette on Wednesday.
Schonauer has spent the past eight seasons as the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys' basketball coach, compiling a 145-93 record in charge of the Panthers. He has led PBL to four Class 2A regional championships in his tenure, most recently in 2020 when the Panthers finished with a 27-5 record.
PBL struggled last season, going 4-25. It was the first losing season for Schonauer with the Panthers.
Schonauer will replace Ryan Bosch. Bosch resigned earlier this spring after five seasons coaching the Bulldogs, boasting a 74-64 record in his tenure.
M-S has won back-to-back 3A regional titles and has won six 3A regional titles since 2010, culminating with an Elite Eight appearance in 2015.
PBL, meanwhile, has won 10 regional titles since placing fourth at the 1996 Class A state tournament. And it appears the Panthers will have a new coach in place sooner rather than later.
"We are in the process right now and will hopefully have a recommendation at next week's board meeting," PBL athletic director Brock Niebuhr told The News-Gazette on Wednesday.