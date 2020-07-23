CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Sovern has a crystal clear memory of Jaden Schutt even before he wound up on Sovern’s Yorkville Christian boys’ basketball roster.
The Mustangs were locked in an early-season struggle in 2017-18. Wound up losing by three points. Their three-point shots were … not falling.
“We get into the locker room and get a report that Jaden, as an eighth-grader, had 56 points in a Thanksgiving tournament game and had like nine or 10 threes,” Sovern said. “I thought, ‘OK, he’s coming our way next year. We’ve got some more help on the way.’”
Schutt has done more than just help Yorkville Christian. He’s been a critical part of consecutive regional championship teams and a sectional title during his freshman year.
Schutt’s play this past season was the jumping-off point for his college recruitment, as he put up 23 points, nine rebounds, 2.6 assists, two steals and two blocks per game.
Early offers from Illinois-Chicago, Southern Illinois and Drake morphed into nearly half the Big Ten and the Midwest representatives from the Big East jumping in on his recruitment.
Illinois was first in mid-April. Even if the Illini offer for the Class of 2022 guard now ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 90 in the country by 247Sports came a bit out of left field.
Schutt hadn’t spoken with any Illinois coach before assistant Chin Coleman called him and offered.
“They weren’t in my recruitment prior,” Schutt said. “It was definitely surprising. I had no doubt in my mind I would get a high-major offer at some point, but it was definitely cool to see Illinois — the state school — offer and start to build the relationship early.”
Creighton and Xavier offered later that month.
The floodgates opened a little more in June once college coaches could reach out to 2022 recruits directly. Since June 15, Schutt has added offers from Northwestern, Nebraska, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State and Wisconsin.
The shutdown of in-person recruitment, then, hasn’t really affected Schutt. Set to play for the Illinois Wolves on the Under Armour Association circuit before it was canceled, Schutt has relied on respected Wolves director Mike Mullins to help spread the word.
“Obviously, everything has been a little different this year,” Schutt said. “He’s been able to get my film out to coaches and talk to coaches. My recruitment hasn’t really gone down since coaches haven’t been able to see me. It’s definitely an exciting experience. I definitely feel honored to see all the hard work I’ve put in start to pay off.”
The starting point for Schutt’s recruitment likely begins with his shot. The 6-foot-5 guard could easily stake a claim as the best shooter in the state. Schutt made 130 three-pointers during his sophomore season at Yorkville Christian and did so efficiently — knocking them down at a 45 percent clip.
“This past winter I said I’ve never seen a better shooter in my 25 years of doing this,” said City/Suburban Hoops Report publisher Joe Henricksen, who has covered high school basketball and recruiting in the state for those two-plus decades.
“I’m not trying to be hyperbolic,” Henricksen continued. “I believe it. From an evaluation standpoint of how he shoots the basketball, it’s at an extremely elite level with mechanics, release, elevation of his jumper. Everything is true and pure and repeated. I just have not seen a better shooter. There might be one or two that are equal but no one better. That’s saying a lot in 25 years.”
Schutt’s jumper was on full display during Yorkville Christian’s 97-34 victory on Dec. 13 against Universal High School in Bridgeview. That’s where Schutt etched his name in the IHSA record books, knocking down a new state record 17 three-pointers.
It was a record that stood for nearly 27 years. Schutt beat it by one, with his 17 threes besting the 16 Sycamore’s Andy Thomas dropped in his 63-point performance in a win against Geneva. Schutt’s 17 propelled him to a school-record 51 points.
“I knew what the record was prior to the game,” Schutt said. “I knew it was 16.”
Sovern wasn’t keeping track during the game. Yorkville Christian was a three-point shooting team — senior guards Micah Schnyders and Christian Sovern both topped double figures on makes twice during the season — and the Mustangs’ coach had given his team the green light against Universal.
“I’m going to sound like a jerk when I say this and I don’t mean to, but I really didn’t even realize it was that many,” Aaron Sovern said about Schutt’s record-breaking performance. “We probably had 25 threes as a team. Our scorekeeper came to me and said, ‘Hey, he’s tied the state record right now.’
“Going into the fourth quarter we were up huge and I said, ‘Listen, you’ve got one shot to break it. Let’s get it and then I’m getting you out.’ We ran a set, he came off the pin down and drilled it and I called timeout and got him out of the game.”
Schutt has always considered himself a good shooter. He focused on working on his shot and found time to get up extra reps when possible. Sovern said the biggest jump in ability came between Schutt’s seventh- and eighth-grade seasons. That’s when he separated himself from the other good shooters.
“What we have to guard against is we take what he can do for granted because he has just a smooth, repeatable motion,” Sovern said. “Such a beautiful shot. It looks effortless. I want to say he was like 17 of 25 (against Universal), so it wasn’t as if he was chucking trying to get the record. This will sound cliché, but it really did happen in the flow except for that last one.”
Schutt’s game isn’t just shooting, even if he does it at an elite level. Sovern said he challenged his leading scorer the past two seasons — Schutt put up 16 points, six rebounds and three assists per game as a freshman — to put his athleticism to good use in attacking the basket more this past season.
“Our challenge to him was, ‘You’re the best shooter in the state by many peoples’ rankings, but it’s OK to get to the rim and get some free ones from 15 feet,’” Sovern said. “That’s been our challenge to him, and that’s where we’ve really seen this summer his game just evolve like crazy. His game in the pick-and-roll situation and really getting to that rim, putting a foot in somebody’s chest and just dunking on them. That’s the next big step is seeing a continuance there.”
Schutt will likely have the ball in his hands more as a junior. Schnyders ran the point for Yorkville Christian, but he’s off to play for Jay Spoonhour at Eastern Illinois. Sovern said Schutt will have to work on diagnosing pick-and-roll situations and get to the rim even more.
“With the play style we ran this year, it was a lot more around the wing,” Schutt said. “That’s just how we ran our offense. I’ve definitely been working on getting to the rim. I’m capable of getting to the rim when I want to.”
Schutt can play above the rim, too. He’s got bounce and given his family — an older brother is 6-6 — could add to his already long-armed, rangy 6-5 frame. He already made progress on that front in his time at Yorkville Christian.
“I got a lot stronger from my freshman to sophomore year and just kept working on my athleticism and explosiveness,” Schutt said. “It just helped me become a better scorer and get my shot open a lot easier.”
Sovern saw it happen.
“His athleticism continues to develop,” Sovern said. “It’s great. He gets very upset when people call him ‘sneaky athletic.’ You know what the code is for that. He gets a little salty about that, so we’ll joke with him. His athleticism is top notch.”
The combination of athleticism and shooting should only continue to spur Schutt’s recruitment forward. The run of high major offers got his name on the national stage. His Wednesday addition in the top 100 of the 247Sports rankings for the Class of 2022 did more of the same.
“It’s definitely an honor to have that much interest from all the schools that have interest and have offered,” Schutt said. “It’s a little overwhelming at times, but if it’s too late for a call I’ll catch it in the morning. I’m trying to build relationships with all the coaches.”