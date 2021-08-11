CHAMPAIGN — Jaden Schutt rose to No. 47 in the latest Class of 2022 rankings released by ESPN this month.
Never mind the folks at ESPN docking him an inch from his 6-foot-5, 180-pound frame and listing his high school as Yorkville instead of Class 1A powerhouse Yorkville Christian.
At least Schutt wound up ranked among the top-50 players in his class after earning scholarship offers from Duke and Florida in July to go with his 16 other high-major offers — Illinois included — in the last 16 months.
Schutt is considered a three-star recruit and unranked nationally by Rivals. The most recent 247Sports ranking has him at No. 112 nationally as a four-star prospect.
Illinois Wolves director Mike Mullins would argue all three services have undervalued his AAU team’s leading scorer and leader. Mullins holds the same opinion on how Braden Huff is ranked, too, with the Glenbard West forward and Illinois recruiting target unranked by Rivals and ESPN and slotted in at No. 96 by 247Sports.
“Braden and Jaden certainly are two of the top players in the country by any means or metric,” Mullins said. “I don’t know how people got ranked or rated in a pandemic when nobody played and you didn’t play competition outside your neighborhood, but they did.
“Now that we’ve played everybody, I’m pretty sure they’re two of the best.”
Mullins readily admits he has a biased view of his own players. It’s a view he felt more people started to share, however, as Schutt and Huff helped lead the Wolves to a 16-1 record in July and an Under Armour Association championship.
Schutt averaged a team-high 17.1 points to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists as the go-to offensive option. Huff, who ran some point forward at 6-9 and 205 pounds, put up 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while leading the Wolves in three-point shooting at 45 percent.
That followed a high school season — as shortened and condensed as it was because of the pandemic — where the duo was even more productive. Both earned News-Gazette All-State First-Team honors. Schutt put up 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game for Yorkville Christian and boasted a 55/40/84 shooting slash. Huff played just 22 minutes per game for Glenbard West and still averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
“We told them as a team and individually, ‘Everybody will know who you are by the end of July,’” Mullins said. “That’s coming true. I’m really happy for them. It takes some deferred gratification and some team-first attitude, which I think are winning qualities to be recruited by.”
Huff has received offers from Iowa, Michigan State and Gonzaga since playing a key role in the Wolves’ UAA title. That gives him a total of 11 from high-major programs, with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northwestern also involved in his recruitment out of the Big Ten.
Mullins said he saw from Huff exactly what every college and professional team wants in a versatile forward with guard skills. Huff being a lefty doesn’t hurt his stock, either.
“(Huff’s) highly skilled and highly intelligent and completely selfless in the way he plays,” Mullins said. “Consistently can score the ball and shoot the ball. I think less people knew about him, obviously, than Jaden, but his time would come.”
Mullins’ conversation with Schutt after the spring centered on consistency and setting a rather high bar for what that meant. The role he envisioned for Schutt was to set the tone as captain and leader and be a threat every time he touched the ball.
“He embraced all of those,” Mullins said. “I think he’s as good as any guard in the country at what he does. It would be hard to find anybody who does what he does better than him. That’s for (darn) sure. He’s got the size, the skill set, the desire, the hunger. He just does it so efficiently.
“He has an elite, elite ability to make shots and plays in small spaces that most people don’t get even in college. That’s why he’s gotten the attention he’s watched. But he also has an IQ and the ability to move without the ball and impact the game in different ways that is also elite.”