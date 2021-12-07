Wow, what a ride!
Where do I begin and how do I put into words what this season has meant to all of us involved with Unity football?
First and foremost, thank you to all the players who laid it on the line for 14 straight weeks. This season was different than any other with a spring season last school year. The spring started with us having to shut down and miss Game 1, a fourth-quarter comeback and overtime win at Chillicothe IVC in our opener and a big win against Mahomet-Seymour to spring-board us into a busy summer.
As the players wrapped up spring sports in mid-June, they started weights and speed training three days a week to prepare for a fall season that they hoped would happen. These players trusted each other and hoped that this fall would provide them a full season and a possible opportunity at the IHSA state football playoffs.
The regular season started with back-to-back home wins and then a trip to IVC. A 3-0 start had us thinking about the conference championship and how the playoffs may be a real possibility.
We get to Week 8 with Paxton-Buckley-Loda coming to town. Our kids managed bad weather and played an incredible game against PBL to send us to a Week 9 game at Monticello for the conference championship.
These athletes battled for four quarters, a change at quarterback, two big touchdown catches and having to stop Monticello twice on fourth down to end the game. We ended up conference champs and secured the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.
The playoffs began with a home game with Newton and, for the first time in school history, we were able to secure continuous home games against PBL, Williamsville and in the state semifinals against Mt. Carmel.
We opened the semifinals with a 14-0 lead, but that was quickly wiped away when Mt. Carmel scored 21 unanswered points.
Many people outside the locker room thought the run was going to come to an end, but the belief that these kids have in each other allowed them to come together and find a way to dominate the fourth quarter for their fourth comeback win in the last five games.
These athletes have grown up watching former players and teams and have had dreams of adding to the legacy of Unity football. Former players have laid the foundation of what Unity football is, and it is with the upmost respect that I thank each and every player that has ever worn a Unity football jersey.
The 1994 version started the journey and had an Eric Tempel late-game interception in the Unity-SJ-O rivalry that vaulted this group to the state playoffs.
Dan Schwartz added another memorable moment with his strip and return for a TD on a kick return in the 2000 state semifinals. That play in the game against Central A&M vaulted us to our first state championship game.
Jason Henry established and still holds an IHSA career record for interceptions, Henry Deters set a career rushing record, 28 all-state players and all the unsung players that made everyone better. It is the dedication of all players in this program that have allowed this to be such a special place to coach and work.
There are not enough words to thank the parents, administration and community for the continued support throughout the years. Each year a group of parents is passed along the “book” to help guide them through the traditions that make Unity football. They spend countless hours painting road signs, decorating the stadium and supporting their kids.
We miss those late-night playoff endzone paintings, but the turf sure is a nice addition. The Unity administration has provided us with the tools and resources that we need to be successful.
The lifelong Unity football fans and community that have and continue to travel all around the state, in all kinds of weather to support our teams: Rocket Country is truly a community like no other.
We have Rocket breakfast traditions at the Philo Tavern, Old Orchard for team meals and Larry Dalton designing the center U ROCKET in the middle of the field. We have Reet, Lori and Sandy always doing their work behind the camera lens to capture our seasons, the fireworks that we hope will never end and the many other support groups that have helped carry on all the traditions.
This team laid it all on the line time and time again. Although our trip to DeKalb didn’t end the way we had wanted, their efforts will never be forgotten.
This team, like so many before them, and coaches gave everything they had for each other, our school and community. I shared this with this group of seniors at midfield at NIU and have shared with all of our teams during that final meeting: If you work this hard in the next chapter of your lives as you have for Unity football, you will be very successful in your job, as a parent and as a partner.
Value what you learned about hard work and dedication, about working with others and being a great teammate and doing the right thing — when it is sometimes easier to take a shortcut. This journey begins with Unity football, but continues throughout a lifetime. Thanks to everyone involved in this ride ... it was an incredible journey.
I have been extremely blessed to help guide this program for 28 seasons and I look forward to next year already. Happy holidays to everyone from all of us at Unity football.
Thanks,
Coach Hamilton