The Illinois women's basketball is set to depart for Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, but the Illini will do so without one key player.
Arieal Scott won't be making the trip with Illinois due to "personal reasons," team spokeswoman Jenny Dewar told The News-Gazette on Tuesday afternoon.
Scott, a rising sophomore guard who starred in high school at Schlarman and Urbana, played in 26 games during her first season with the Illini, starting two of them. She posted 8.8 points per game while averaging 19 minutes and shooting 32 percent from the field.
Illinois will spend 12 days in Australia playing three games during its stay Down Under against the Dandenong Rangers (Aug. 9), Victoria All-Stars (Aug. 10) and Cairns Dolphins (Aug. 13).
The Illini will begin the trip in Melbourne before visiting Sydney and flying back to the States on Aug. 17.