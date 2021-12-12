The Heisman Trophy has been awarded to the “most outstanding” college football player in the country 86 times — and to 85 individual winners — since its inception in 1935. Only Ohio State’s Archie Griffin ever won it twice.
That’s nearly nine full decades of history. Closing in on a century of tradition.
Now two years into my time as a Heisman voter, I’m sure the Heisman Trophy Trust is eager to hear about some possible tweaks to the process I have to suggest. And if they don’t? Well, that’s really never stopped me before.
I submitted my ballot this year again as expected, singling out who I thought were the top three players in the country. That meant leaving off an innumerable number of deserving candidates. Especially in a year where there was perhaps no runaway winner.
Why not vote for more than three? Why not send more than four to New York for the ceremony? The former would have allowed me to go with two from Alabama — edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. for Heisman in 2022? — and cast a vote for Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. Or acknowledge Georgia’s stingy defense anchored by nose tackle Jordan Davis. Limited to three, I cast my ballot for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Young clinched it with his performance in the SEC championship game that secured the Crimson Tide’s spot in the College Football Playoff and vaulted them back to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25. The sophomore quarterback completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns in the SEC title game victory against Georgia and ended his regular season with 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes.
Heisman secured. Or at least the top spot of three on my ballot. With the hope for more spots in future years.
