Listen to this article

Centennial alumni team

Coaches: Bryson Davis-Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Jimmie McDonald

ROSTER

NO. PLAYER CLASS

0 Tiger O’Neil 2010

1 Bryson Cowper 2019

2 Kam Reaves 2017

3 Jordan Johnson 2009

4 Kasey Carter 2014

5 Tommy Makabu 2018

10 Terrion Howard 2015

11 Taylen Alexander 2012

12 Jamonte Williams 2019

23 James Kinney 2009

25 Dedric Byrd 2014

32 Quin Nottingham 2016

55 Josh Piper 2011

Observations: The three coaches all were members of Centennial’s 2008-09 team that won a Class 3A state championship, as were O’Neil, Jordan Johnson, Kinney and Piper. That talent will mix well with the abilities of more recent graduates, including former Parkland College products Nottingham and Makabu. Centennial’s alumni team could have been even more potent, too, but former Illini Rayvonte Rice and Michael Finke had professional conflicts.

Champaign Central alumni teamCoaches: PJ Keaton and Keith Biggers

ROSTER

NO. PLAYER CLASS

1 Jay Simpson 2012

2 Germaine Roebuck 2015

4 Kam Rowan 2014

5 Jordan Caroline 2014

11 Fred Grear 2015

12 Verdell Jones III 2008

14 Donald “Ducky” Stewart 2008

22 Jordan Lee 2006

23 A’Kieon Gill 2018

24 Tim Finke 2018

41 Clayton Jones 2012

42 Jordan Walker 2009

44 Spence Johnson 2006

Observations: Biggers, Stewart and Verdell Jones helped Central place third at the 2008 Class 3A state tournament. News-Gazette columnist Simpson (Purdue), Caroline (Southern Illinois and Nevada), Verdell Jones (Indiana), Johnson (UMKC), Clayton Jones (Illinois) and Rowan (Western Illinois) all played Division I, while Tim Finke is still playing at Wright State.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos