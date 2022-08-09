CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams had a specific plan heading into Monday’s Illinois football scrimmage.
The words he wrote in his notebook Sunday night in preparation came from a phrase wide receivers coach George McDonald uses daily.
Vertical speed and violence.
That would be going all out — full speed — in the passing game and being violent out of any route that’s run. What that looks like on the field, for example, is pushing vertical as fast as possible and, at the last minute, putting your foot in the ground and cutting as quickly as possible on a slant route.
Monday’s scrimmage presented the first real opportunity for Williams to run routes against a defense that had carte blanche to put him on the ground. Making defenders miss is Williams’ bread and butter, and what amounts to two-hand touch during limited contact practices isn’t quite as satisfying.
“I feel like it’s B.S. sometimes,” Williams said. “(The defenders) feel like they made a play, but we’re like, ‘Come on, bro. You know you missed.’ They get to talking. I actually had the chance to make people miss and show them they can’t tackle me. That was fun.”
The opportunity to lay some hits during Monday’s scrimmage was just as satisfying for the Illinois defense.
Defensive lineman Johnny Newton said there’s usually some tension in the air between the offense and defense after practice. The regular refrain from the offense, Newton added, is that the defense rarely makes the plays they claim.
That they wouldn’t have made that tackle. That they wouldn’t have crashed the backfield for that sack they claim.
“I would have that — in practice or the scrimmage,” Newton said with a smile. “To be able to tackle the offensive people was really fun. It just gave us that game experience.”
Illinois built toward Monday’s scrimmage in the last two days as a facsimile of game week. Saturday’s practice featured everything the team might do on a typical Thursday before a game, and Sunday’s off day, with a few shorter meetings, mirrored a normal Friday.
The goal? Instill that game week routine now so it becomes second nature.
“Our kids understand the work week,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “We’re making baby steps. It just makes them understand the week a little better.”
Monday’s scrimmage — the first of two before the Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming — wasn’t about game-planning for the Cowboys.
The format was more for the coaching staff to evaluate personnel, with 50-55 plays scripted for the first string, the same number for the second string and about 25 plays for the development players.
Williams compared the scrimmage to the preseason games NFL teams play.
“Practice is just practice, and as much as you’re supposed to take that same mentality every single day it’s different,” Williams said about the more game-like scenarios the scrimmage presented, including live tackling. “Before every scrimmage or anything (Bielema) always says it’s Illinois vs. Illinois. We’ve got to protect each other, but at the same time we’ve got to go out there and compete and make each other better. That was really the message (Monday) — just get better, compete, and that’s what we did.”
The way Bielema schedules training camp, of course has changed in his tenure as a coach. Mostly because the NCAA rules have changed in regard to player health and safety. Illinois’ run up to its season opener against Wyoming will include just eight total fully padded practices.
“There’s literally never one point during the course of training camp where we play two back-to-back full padded days, which is absolutely crazy,” Bielema said. “Back in my first year, we would practice in the morning in full pads then I would usually try to go to half pads in the afternoon, but it was an option. If a guy didn’t do what I thought he was supposed to be doing, I would put him in full pads for the second practice as well. It didn’t make me very popular, but we went 12-1. The thing you have to do is able able to adjust to the rules.”