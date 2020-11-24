CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team played what was essentially its de facto Orange and Blue Scrimmage last Wednesday at State Farm Center.
It was a chance to experience the home court with zero fans in attendance while crowd noise and music was pumped into the arena.
To have a chance for officials to be present calling fouls. To get accustomed to a bench area that mirrors what the NBA did in its Orlando bubble. Think more space in a social distancing kind of way.
“That part of it’s really good,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You kind of get that out of the way, yet there’s the execution piece that was lacking.”
The scrimmage was essentially Illinois’ lone warmup for the 2020-21 season. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant no “secret scrimmages” with other teams and no exhibition games to work out any last remaining kinks before the start of the season.
The intrasquad scrimmage was, perhaps, a poor substitute for those “secret scrimmages” everyone seems to find out about or even an exhibition game against a lower-level team. So Illinois will open the 2020-21 season at 1 p.m. Wednesday against North Carolina A&T with just six weeks of practice.
And this past Wednesday’s lone scrimmage under its belt.
“They’re really hard,” Underwood said about trying to learn and prepare from an intrasquad scrimmage. “You want to take the approach we won or we lost. It’s a lot of known things, and that’s what doesn’t prepare you. It’s the unknown of a different opponent, different jersey, different actions. Scouting becomes a big part of it, and there’s no scouting in this.”
Underwood’s focus during last week’s scrimmage was on how his team executed. He wanted to get an idea about defensive chemistry. And Underwood is always on the hunt for the right lineup combinations.
“Sometimes you don’t see that until you really get going up and down,” Underwood said. “We went with three or four different lineups (Wednesday) and really focused on that. Then it’s just about the execution and the little things.”
Underwood said the scrimmage also gave the Illinois coaching staff the opportunity to see what type of game slippage was present after weeks of practice.
“Everything’s great in the half court when you can stop it,” he said. “Now you get going in the course of five or six consecutive trips and get a little fatigued and there’s game slippage. Those are the things we look for and try to tighten up.”
In terms of player participation, Illinois was not at full strength for the intrasquad scrimmage. While sophomore center Jermaine Hamlin is back working with the team after an offseason hand injury, redshirt junior guard Austin Hutcherson (back injury) and redshirt freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot injury) are still out.
Their return? No definitive time other than when they’re both healthy.
“Ben is probably closer than Austin is at this point, but no real timetable,” Underwood said. “We’re at the mercy of the doctors and their ability to recover.”