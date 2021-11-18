WICHITA, Kan. — Parkland waited for that moment to find a way back into Wednesday night’s final match in pool play at the NJCAA Division II men’s soccer tournament.
It never arrived.
In need of a win to finish atop Pool D and advance into Friday’s national semifinals, the Cobras struggled to match the intensity Georgia Military started the match with.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs scored two quick goals in the game’s first 15 minutes and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory at Stryker Complex, which handed Parkland a season-ending loss in the process.
“It’s such a game of highs and lows,” Parkland coach Mark Sikora said in a phone interview with The News-Gazette after Wednesday’s match. Georgia Military won 1-0 on Monday night against Mississippi Gulf Coast before a scheduled off day on Tuesday. The Cobras, meanwhile, had to exhaust plenty of energy in a 3-2 comeback win against that same Mississippi Gulf Coast team on Tuesday night before playing 24 hours later in a win-or-go-home finale to pool play.
“To be fair, Georgia Military is (seeded) fourth in this tournament for a reason,” Sikora continued. “They came out flying. We couldn’t ramp up to that level. ... We couldn’t find a way to get (that goal) ourselves to get back into the game. It felt really tough from the beginning of the match. They did a really good job of continuing to swarm, and it took a big effort just to get something into the box against them.”
The Bulldogs eventually went ahead 4-0 with two early second-half goals, scoring in the 46th and 54t minutes, as Parkland (15-4-1) was outshot 28-10 during its season-ending loss. The Cobras did fire seven shots on target, four of which came in the second half, but were shut out for the first time this season. Matheus Araujo and Jonathan Velasquez led Parkland with two shots on goal apiece.
Despite the tough ending to the season, Sikora said this year’s trip to the national tournament — the program’s first appearance on this stage since 2016 — helped the Cobras reach what has been an important benchmark of success for the program throughout his 17 seasons in charge of it.
“Consistency,” Sikora said. “That’s what we want. We’ve had a good program for several years now. Often, when you get to this stage, a lot of things have to bounce your way. We had to overcome a lot of adversity. (Getting to the national tournament) that has to be the expectation. When we tell the guys this is the expectation, they understand that, because they see it. Now, that’s the next carrot to go after. We can easily put (that goal) in front of them when we get back together next year as we prepare for a new season.”