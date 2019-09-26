Sports Editor MATT DANIELS checks in with three area teams before the Friday night lights turn on:
1 BISMARCK — Two more wins and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin clinches a playoff berth for the 11th straight season. And if the Blue Devils (4-0) win at Westville (1-3) this Friday night, BHRA is already playoff-eligible.But Mark Dodd, the 13th-year coach of the Blue Devils, isn’t getting ahead of himself.
“It’s obviously more comforting than being on the other end, but you look at the records of the teams we’ve beaten, I’m not sure we want to brag on ourselves,” said Dodd, whose team has defeated teams with a combined 2-13 record by a margin of 229-28. “The good thing is we’ve kind of done, I guess, what we’re supposed to have done.”
BHRA — led by senior quarterback Avery McConkey (25 of 33 for 657 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception) and senior running back Caleb Lahey (494 rushing yards, 10 TDs) — is one of three area teams who can get their fifth win on Friday night. Clinton (4-0) plays at Tuscola (2-2), while Watseka (4-0) hosts Dwight (0-4).
“Last year we were 4-0 at this time,” Dodd said, “but we weren’t nearly the team that we are now.”
Lahey has a school-record 4,856 career yards, but the addition of McConkey as a passing threat has given the Blue Devils even more options on offense than just its traditionally strong run game.
“This is new for us, and it’s not something we’ve just thrown together,” Dodd said. “We dedicated time on this through the summer, and Avery just worked extremely hard.”
Lahey’s workload has decreased, but with reason.
“We hope he stays fresh,” Dodd said. “He understands the big picture, and we’re trying to get him prepared for a playoff run.”
2 CHAMPAIGN — Friday night is a must-win game for St. Thomas More and Rantoul. The two 0-4 Illini Prairie Conference teams meet at STM’s Henneman Field in what also doubles as the Sabers’ homecoming game, with the next loss by either team ending their playoff possibilities.“It’s a really big game,” STM coach Nathan Watson said. “There’s no way to avoid that.”
The Sabers enjoyed a 14-13 lead at Chillicothe IVC last Friday night before eventually losing 35-14. STM has hung with teams throughout the first half during each of its four games, but second-half struggles have persisted.
“It’s not one thing,” Watson said. “I felt really good going into the second half at IVC, but part of it is confidence, especially knowing we’ve had trouble in the second half, and part of it is depth.”
Jason Brown has taken control at quarterback for STM, starting the last two games after Watson started senior Eivory Shellman in the first two games. Brown replaced Shellman — who played receiver, running back and defensive back the last two seasons before getting the starting QB nod ahead of the season opener — in a Week 2 home loss against Olympia after Shellman sustained cramps, and STM has stuck with Brown, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior, since. That seems to be the plan moving forward, too.
“He played really, really well without any reps, so then the conversation became, ‘Well, that’s a really good athlete that’s on the bench. He did well without any reps. What if we gave him more reps?’” Watson said. “Jason wasn’t ready Week 1. He wasn’t. Now he is, which has been nice because it opens up some things for us.”
Brown is 33 of 79 for 382 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. Watson, though, said he’s seen growth from Brown, much like he did during Bryson Lee’s junior season —the former STM quarterback is now a freshman wide receiver at Idaho — since Brown ascended to the starting quarterback role.
“He just slowly gained more confidence,” Watson said. “I’m curious once we get all our mistakes ironed out how we’re going to do because each week he’s getting better. I’m feeling pretty good about his development, that’s for sure.”
Now, it’s seeing other key underclassmen the Sabers rely on taking necessary steps, not only for this Friday night, but for future ones the rest of the season.
“The kids are really focused,” Watson said, “and we’ll find out how they do.”
3 This decade has seen four different Vermilion Valley Conference teams win league titles. But in only one two-year stretch during the 2010 and 2011 seasons did two different teams win the VVC championship. Westville emerged in 2010 atop the league and Salt Fork did so in 2011.Then, Bismarck-Henning went on a four-year run from 2012 to 2015 before Westville regained top status in 2016 and 2017.
Oakwood flipped the switch, however, with a conference title in 2018. Based on the theory of consecutive league titles as a trend in the VVC, that means the Comets are the favorites again, right?
First-year Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman thinks so.
“Until someone can get them,” Hageman said. “They’re at the top because they’re the defending champ.”
It appears the six-team VVC will come down to either BHRA (4-0, 2-0), Salt Fork (3-1, 2-0) or Oakwood (3-1, 1-0) this season. Westville (1-3, 0-1), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-4, 0-2) and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (0-4, 0-2) have some ground to make up during the final five weeks.
BHRA, Oakwood and Salt Fork will play each other during the final three weeks of the season, with Oakwood hosting BHRA on Oct. 11, BHRA hosting Salt Fork on Oct. 18 and Salt Fork hosting Oakwood on Oct. 25.
“The good thing about the Vermilion Valley is you don’t have to hype the kids up for those games,” Oakwood coach Al Craig said. “A lot of times, they’ve been playing against those kids since they were in kindergarten. Then, you just get into the tough, hard-nosed football crazy towns. It’s a lot of fun. That’s exactly what you want in high school football.”Al Craig
On McCord
Yeah, absolutely. Blaine is a guy who has come up through our program. We’ve been trying to get him to be that second guy for us besides Colby. The offense we run, you’ve got to have that 1-2 punch. Blaine separated himself. It’s been a learning experience for Blaine, but he took some huge steps forward in the Oblong game and even more from Hoopeston. Credit to him. He’s taken some hard coaching and really ran with it.
We’re off to a pretty good start here. We had a real tough first week game against Watseka. That program. I was really impressed with how both teams played in Week 1. A lot of times, you get a lot of mistakes, but neither team made a lot of mistakes.
It’s been a good start. Better than last year. This year, we’re kind of firing on all cylinders. The kids know the system better and we’re all more comfortable with each other.
It ended well.
Defenisvely, we’ve gotten a lot better. Our offense has started to click.
You just learn that there is a lot to being a head coach. I spent a lot of years as an assistant. I don’t think I ever thought it would be easy, but then they give you an opportunity. I listened to Coach Hageman before you guys had me on. I know what he’s saying.
Joe Hageman
I’ve been real pleased with the way our kids have progressed. They’re buying in to work on the little things and working on the fundamentals of the game. I think that really started to show forward in the last couple weeks. We’ve been much better blocking and tackling, and we spent a lot of time in the last few weeks working on those things.
It requires a lot more focus on a lot of different areas. When you’re just calling the offense, that’s all I had to worry about. Make sure you’ve got buses scheduled. Make sure you’ve got practice plans arranged. All the little things that go into running a program, I’m learning on the fly, so to speak.
The first thing you’ve got to look at is the defenidng champ is Oakwood. Until someone can get them, they’re at the top because they’re the defending champ. If you start looking at three or four years before that. Those are two teams we’re staring down at the end of the scheudle and until we get to that point in the schedule and show we can defeat one or both of those teams, we’re kind of the third team right now, is the way I look at it.
We were in competitive games with both those teams last year. We had leads in both
It is going to be difficult. When we go and play a school in Paxton that’s twice our size, it’ll be a real good test to see how our kids can finish out the year.