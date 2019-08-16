2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

KANSAS — Brian Anderson could immediately sense the concern from Greg Reese on the night of June 22.

Anderson, now the second-year football coach at Tri-County, answered a call from Reese, a offensive lineman on the team, that night. Reese and his family were driving back from Louisville, Ky., after receiving word from a neighbor that their house in Hume was on fire.

The family was understandably worried.

While Greg joined his mom, dad and younger brother in Louisville for the weekend, Greg’s younger sister, Briana, had stayed back in Hume. The family was in Louisville to celebrate the parents’ wedding anniversary. Greg’s father, Matt, was also moving into a new apartment after taking a job at a nearby trucking company in Jeffersonville, Ind., just north of Louisville.

Unable to get in contact with Briana to see if she was OK, Greg reached out to Anderson, who through a couple of phone calls, was able to discover that Briana was safe.

But, for much of the nearly four-hour drive from Louisville to Hume, the family wasn’t sure of Briana’s whereabouts. It wasn’t until they were about an hour and a half from Hume that Anderson called with the good news that Briana was at an in-laws house when the fire had started.

“That was very scary,” Greg said. “At first, we didn’t know if she was OK. We were all worried. I was very scared for a while there.”

By the time Greg and his family arrived in Hume, the firefighters had left the scene and the fire had been extinguished, but the house was a total loss. The family dog, Maggie, was also trapped in the fire and couldn’t escape.

Greg said the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue with the stove in the kitchen, and the family has lived with Greg’s grandparents since the fire.

Anderson felt compelled to help the family, which is why he organized a fundraiser the following Saturday on June 29. The Tri-County coach said the family received close to $2,100 in monetary donations from the community fundraiser, as well as clothing donations.

“It’s meant the world,” Greg said of the support his family has received from the co-op community. “I honestly don’t know what I would have done without their support. I’ll never be able to thank them enough and repay them for what they’ve done for me and my family. It’s overwhelming how much they’ve done for us really.”

What’s impressed Anderson is how Reese has handled everything. Anderson said, unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of his teams or players has had to overcome traumatic circumstances. In 2016, Anderson was the girls’ basketball coach at Danville when one of his players, 16-year-old D’Nija Parker, died in a car accident.

That year’s Vikings team played for Parker, and Anderson has seen his Titans players and the community at-large rally around the Reese family in a similar way.

“I know what he’s going through is tough, but you wouldn’t know it by talking to Greg or seeing Greg,” Anderson said. “He just comes to work every day, happy to be a part of the team. The other kids like having him around. He’s a funny kid. You wouldn’t know any different what they have gone through as a family.”

Reese, a 6-foot, 240-pound rising sophomore and three-sport athlete — he also plays basketball and baseball — was back in the weight room two days after the fire at his house.

In many ways, Reese said football has been a welcomed distraction.

“Especially after that fire, the next time in practice, being able to get into the weight room and lift away some of that anger in a way,” he said. “Being worried about what’s going to happen to us, being able to go back to football and being around all of the guys, that’s helped me a lot.”

Like Reese, who according to Anderson, has an opportunity to be a starting offensive lineman when the Titans open the 2019 season on Aug. 30 by hosting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tri-County has a new challenge in front of it this season.

Now in its first season in the newly-formed Lincoln Prairie Conference after a stint in the Little Okaw Valley Southeast, Tri-County has a roster that went through some growing pains last season with plenty of underclassmen seeing significant snaps.

With his team a year older, and with reliable seniors like running back Lane Bisby (681 yards, four touchdowns) to count on when the bright lights turn on each Friday night, Anderson is ready to see how the pieces all fit into place in 2019.

“We’ll have 13 starters back, so that’s a good place to start,” Anderson said. “We’re a year older, and have a bunch of guys who have played a bunch of downs so we’re excited about those guys that are returning and we need some of the new guys to step up, too.”

While the playoffs “would be really neat” for the seniors, Anderson said, the sole focus of the Titans, who are coming off a 4-5 season in 2018 in which they dropped their final two games against playoff-bound opponents Villa Grove/Heritage (21-7) and Arcola (44-12), is on the first game against the Knights.

“It’s going to be a heck of a schedule,” said Anderson, a 1999 Oakland graduate. “We think we have a team that can compete against that schedule. I know we’re going to have a tough one right out of the gate with Arthur. It’s going to be a heck of a game in Week 1. That’s kind of all we’re talking about and all we’re worried about right now.”

When you can see the Titans

A look at Tri-County football’s 2019 schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.