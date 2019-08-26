2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

MILFORD — It’s something Clint Schwartz wasn’t expecting, but also something he refuses to complain about.

“These are questions I never thought in my life I would get,” Schwartz said, “about being state champions.”

That’s the case for Schwartz and his Milford/Cissna Park football program, which kicks off its second season in the 8-Man Association at 7 p.m. on Friday by welcoming in Lake Forest Academy.

The Bearcats used a 9-1 record in their inaugural 8-man run to snag the league’s first-ever postseason title, defeating Alden-Hebron last November to cap a four-team tournament.

That success could lead to the assumption expectations have changed in Milford.

Not so, according to Schwartz.

“They’re about the same,” he said. “There’s about an equal amount of excitement because, last year, everything was brand new. Hope was brought back into the program.

“This year the excitement is, ‘Hey, everyone’s going to have that bull’s-eye.’ They’re putting that on us.”

That’ll happen when a squad averages more than 56 points per game — maxing out at 78 in a single game — and graduates just four seniors.

But among that crop were Jared Schunke and Kennedy Kunsch, who combined to shred opposing defenses to the tune of 1,897 rushing yards to go along with Schunke’s 1,010 passing yards. Also gone is starting center Zane Trumann.

“We have quite a few new kids in our program,” Schwartz said. “That’s really the big thing is to get those new kids, or those new position kids, to understand exactly what we’re looking for them to do.”

Senior Penn Stoller is shifting from wide receiver to quarterback in Schunke’s absence. Sophomore Angel Salinas also returns after busting out for 926 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last fall.

“Really it comes down to our offensive line, and luckily the big thing that’s the same for us is our offensive line,” Schwartz said. “Having a whole year in 8-man and understanding what we want to do has kind of changed that mindset of, hey, we’re so worried about what do we have to take care of offensively.”

Even if this isn’t exactly the same roster that rose the top of the 8-Man Association one season prior, Schwartz can sense positivity oozing from his returning athletes.

“They really do seem to have a lot of confidence,” he said. “That just goes back to they understand my expectations. ... They’re thinking a little bit more small details this year.”

One detail that cannot be overlooked for the Bearcats is how much more competition they’ll have for the 8-man crown.

The league expanded from six teams to 16 in the offseason, making for a few more of those aforementioned bull’s-eyes.

“It’s really fun to see other schools getting their chance for the kids to compete,” Schwartz said. “It’s fun to see high school kids have the excitement of, ‘Hey, we can go out and we can compete. We have a chance to win every single game that we play.’”

That message applies to Milford/CP in 2019, even if the Bearcats will be taking each opponent’s best shot.

“They’re working hard, and if we play to the best of our ability and we stay healthy,” Schwartz said, “... I think we have the opportunity to compete in whatever game we play this year.”

When you can see the Bearcats

A look at Milford/Cissna Park’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Lake Forest Academy 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cuba 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Metro-East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Flan.-Corn./Wood. 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Pawnee 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. River Ridge 7 p.m.