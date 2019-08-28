2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

ARGENTA — Three Argenta-Oreana football players hauled in 15 or more receptions during the Bombers’ historic run to the Class 1A semifinals last year.

Garret Gloede and Gunnar Moore finished with 18 and 15 catches, respectively, for a combined 507 yards and three touchdowns.

Both have exhausted their high school eligibility.

That leaves Makail Stanley, who busted out to the tune of 61 receptions for 1,060 yards and 20 scores as a junior despite “never really play(ing) offense before,” Stanley said.

But incumbent starting quarterback Josh Williams won’t have Stanley as a primary target in 2019.

That’s because Stanley is replacing his now-graduated brother, Makhi, at running back.

Thus, third-year A-O coach Steve Kirk needs some new pass-catching options for the senior Williams, beginning 7 p.m. Friday when rival Arcola comes to town.

“I don’t know that’s going to be near the same as far as the vertical threats go,” Kirk said. “But these kids all run good routes. They all have great hands. They have a pretty strong grasp of the offense.”

It was an offense that churned out 38 or more points on 11 occasions last season, with Williams’ 1,779 passing yards a critical reason for that outcome.

“Josh just knows how to work with every player on the field,” Makail Stanley said. “He’s a very intelligent man when it comes to the game of football.”

Both Kirk and Stanley are optimistic about some of the newer faces to the receiving corps, based simultaneously on Williams’ prowess under center and the receivers’ own abilities.

Senior Braxton Ulrey seems to be the top candidate at this stage after pulling down six throws as an 11th-grader.

Other potential playmakers in this group, according to Kirk and Stanley, are Ethan Bryant, Christian Barber, Carson Barton and Cooper Heckwine.

Kirk is especially pleased about the senior Bryant’s involvement with the Bombers.

“(He’s) done a really nice job for us so far this year,” Kirk said. “He didn’t play last year. He came back out this year, and he’s been a pleasant surprise.”

Of course, there’s a great deal of talent no longer working in either slot with Gloede now playing at Illinois Wesleyan and Stanley moving into the backfield.

As far as Gloede is concerned, Kirk saw an athlete who boasted “an IQ ... that you don’t see as much in kids anymore.”

Stanley, also a state-qualifying wrestler and track sprinter, simply was needed elsewhere for the A-O offense to continue thriving.

That’s just an extension of what Stanley saw as his team role last year.

“The biggest part of it was filling in where I needed to be, doing what my team needed me to do,” Stanley said, “and learning the offense and learning how to use my attributes to our benefit.”

That goes beyond sheer athleticism, too.

“The kids look up to him just because, I think, naturally he’s got great charisma and obviously he’s very good at anything he does,” Kirk said. “He’s a leader on our team. He’s a leader in the school.”

Even with the success Stanley recorded in the past, he isn’t encouraging teammates to directly follow his lead.

Instead, he wants the other Bombers to gain enough confidence to forge their own paths as they seek to have another deep playoff run in 2019.

“There’s no defined way to be a great player,” Stanley said. “I just tell them to be themselves and trust in their abilities and harness their abilities and hone in on those and make themselves better, and make themselves the player they want to be.”

It wouldn’t be surprising, however, if a lot of Stanley’s buddies wanted to mold themselves in a Stanley-like fashion.

“We’re looking for big things from him, just as we are from the rest of our team,” Kirk said. “He’s the type of kid that is somebody has a question, they’ll ask him first. ... It’s almost like having an extra coach out there, which is certainly a positive.”

When you can see the Bombers in action A look at Argenta-Oreana’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.