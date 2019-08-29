2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

FISHER — Will Delaney celebrated last October. Much like his other Fisher football teammates.

Why? Well, the Bunnies had just won their first playoff game in 13 years, helping flip a program that went 1-8 during Delaney’s freshman season to one that advanced to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs two years later.

Now? The realistic goal of making the playoffs are established. And Fisher wants to keep increasing those expectations in 2019, beginning with Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener at home against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.

“I feel like now we’re starting to build higher and higher expectations,” said Delaney, back for his second season as Fisher’s starting quarterback. “We just need to keep stacking years up. We’ve progressed each year and gone farther. It’s not pressure or anything. We just want to live up to the standard that we’re building, and we want to continue to raise that bar.”

Fourth-year coach Jake Palmer certainly loves to hear that confidence expressed by his quarterback. After reaching the playoffs in 2017, but losing 30-27 at Freeport Aquin in the first round, Fisher rebounded and put together a stellar 2018 that saw the Bunnies post a 7-2 record in the regular season.

This allowed Fisher to host a 1A first-round playoff game at Kellar Field, which the Bunnies ended up routing Cumberland 48-15.

“You get a playoff win like that, especially at home, it not only boosts the confidence of the players, but also the whole program and the school,” Delaney said. “It’s been a big culture shift for us.”

The season came to an end a week later with a 44-23 loss at Argenta-Oreana in the second round, with the Bombers eventually advancing to the state semifinals. It’s a stage Palmer would like to see his program reach.

“We’ve talked about being a team that’s successful into October and November,” Palmer said. “That was our first step was getting that playoff win. We’ve set our aspirations a little higher this year.”

It helps having the 6-foot, 175-pound Delaney back under center of Fisher’s option offense, along with senior fullback Tyler Wilson (5-10, 160). Wilson rushed for 1,494 yards and 26 touchdowns a season ago, giving the Bunnies a big-play threat each time he touched the ball.

“We do have a lot of returning players, and everything fits together,” Wilson said. “It feels like it always has.”

Delaney completed 54 of 97 passes for 912 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 461 rushing yards and seven TDs last season.

“We took our lumps last year playing some juniors and had some growing pains,” Palmer said, “but to have both those guys back as dynamic playmakers to present some challenges to the defense is one thing I’m really looking forward to.”

Juniors Cale Horsch (5-6, 145) and Drew Purvis (6-3, 175) also return in the backfield, with Horsch compiling 276 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season and Purvis adding 234 rushing yards and a score.

Junior receiver Kaden Gream (5-10, 155) is slated to fill a top pass-catching role for the Bunnies, who will start five seniors along the offense line. Hunter Coon (6-1, 185) at left tackle, Dakota Foster (5-8, 185) at left guard and Jed Chow (6-1, 190) at center started every game last season. Caleb Liestman (6-0, 190) is expected to start at right guard and Calen Ragle (6-1, 175) is projected to start at right tackle to round out the experienced offensive line the Bunnies will have.

“We just feel like they have a better grasp of our system,” Palmer said. “That’s a big advantage to understanding the different fronts and different looks that defenses will throw at us, and how we handle that.”

Coon, Foster and Liestman are expected to start along the defensive line, with Purvis, Chow and Gream also expected to wreak havoc along the line of scrimmage. Foster returns after compiling a team-high 91 tackles last season. Two sophomores in Tim Booth (5-11, 170) and Jody Reynolds (5-11, 235) are set to contribute at linebacker, with Delaney and Horsch returning in the secondary. Rantoul transfer Jamison Sommer, a 5-10, 150-pound sophomore, could also see time in the defensive backfield.

“The level that we expect our team to play at this year is even higher,” Palmer said. “We have to find our own identity because we’re not the team from 2018. We’re just shifting our mindset to the next thing and not being the team that’s just satisfied with making the playoffs.”

When you can see the Bunnies A look at Fisher’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Madison 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.