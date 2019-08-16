2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

RANTOUL — This time last year, returning Rantoul football athletes were handling the unexpected loss of a teammate.

Donnell Robertson’s death, at age 17, in June 2018 left many of the Eagles without a close friend, and the high school football program without a talented competitor.

Flash forward to the present, and a very similar situation is playing out this August.

Senior Deandre Walker is in Urbana’s Carle Foundation Hospital after his pickup truck rolled over on July 4, leaving him mostly paralyzed from the neck down.

Walker produced a touchdown and made 19 tackles as a junior, with his contributions expected to increase significantly in 2019.

But now, his pals will play with a red sticker bearing the initials “DW” on their uniforms.

“He was probably going to be the best player this year,” senior Sam Wines said. “So we really have to step up and be like him.”

“We just need to think about what he’s going through and basically think about how he can’t be out here and how he can’t be doing what he actually wants to do,” fellow senior Logan Evans added. “We’ve got to play our hearts out for him.”

Eighteen graduates from last year’s team that finished 2-7 also must be replaced by Rantoul, which opens a fresh run Aug. 30 at Prairie Central.

The Eagles are coming off their second consecutive two-win campaign and haven’t captured more than a pair of victories since 2010, though they suffered a one-point loss and two eight-point setbacks last season.

“Our theme this week is overcoming adversity,” said Tom Hess, Rantoul’s third-year coach. “We had to do that last year, dealing with the death of a teammate, and this year with the severe injury of Deandre Walker. ... Other guys just have to step up, and we’re going to play the game regardless, so we have to get ready.”

Wines and Evans, both of whom are moving to a linebacker role on defense this year, still maintain a positive outlook for the newest bunch of Eagles.

“We’re making a lot of headway and fixing a lot of mistakes from last year,” said Wines, who feels improved blocking for the run game topped that list. “Our freshmen and sophomores are really picking up quick, so I think that’s a really good addition to the team.”

Luke Zech will take over starting quarterback duties from Angelo Brown, who tossed for 424 yards and rushed for another 1,037 in his prep sendoff.

Hess also pointed to a trio of sophomores — Rashon Allen, Keddrick Terhune and Robert Buford — as youngsters who possess big-play abilities.

“We’ll have a lot of young guys playing this year,” Hess said. “Our numbers are down a little bit, but we have some good players that have worked really hard to prepare for this season.”

Rantoul football has gone without a postseason berth since 2005, so Hess is hesitant to place win-loss expectations on his boys.

That said, he’s not about to limit what this group — especially his upperclassmen — desire for themselves.

“I know our seniors want to make a playoff run,” Hess said. “That would require a significant improvement, and depending on what their attitude is and their effort ... I think there’s a chance we could pick up those five wins.”

Count Evans and Wines among the camp that’s aiming for a recently-elusive target.

“We can definitely get to five wins,” Evans said. “If we try hard enough and we don’t make as many mistakes as we did last year, I think we can make it to the playoffs.”

When you can see the Eagles

A look at Rantoul football’s 2019 schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.