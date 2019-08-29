2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

BISMARCK — At this time one year ago, Mark Dodd’s Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football program owned one returning starter on either side of the ball.

That alluded to the possibility an opposite situation might play out before the 2019 season.

And it has — especially in the defensive depth chart.

The Blue Devils return not only their top tackler from a 9-2 campaign.

Not just their leading two or three stoppers.

Try 11 of 12 entering Friday’s 7 p.m. Week 1 game at Iroquois West.

From senior defensive end Chase Benjamin at 73 tackles to sophomore defensive end Mason Hackman at 32, BHRA boasts a defensive unit very familiar with its own abilities and tendencies.

Talen Miller, Eric Watson, Caleb Lahey, Weston Strawser, Jacob Akins, Paul Paunat, Avery McConkey, Brody Sexton and Andrew Van Hoveln all fell between Benjamin and Hackman on last year’s tackle chart.

And all of them are back for at least one more season.

“We were a little shaky (last year),” Benjamin said. “We were all pretty young, so it took a while to get in the swing of things. But by the end of the year, we were pretty confident.”

Paunat, a senior linebacker, accounted for 58 stops in 2018. He recognizes the potential benefit of the Blue Devil defense being flush with veterans.

“Last year no one really could lead us,” Paunat said. “Now this year, a lot of us are seniors, so we’ve stepped up from last year and we’re going to be a lot better.”

BHRA, on average, permitted 24.3 points per contest last season. That included 42 in a postseason defeat at Tuscola.

While the Blue Devils certainly would like to drive that figure down, their big focus is the Lovie Smith special: flipping possession.

“Our defensive coach (Cory Max), he always focuses a lot on turnovers. He says turnovers win games,” Benjamin said. “Every week we have a turnover ratio, and we try to keep the turnover ratio more toward the defensive side.”

Some other early goals for the BHRA blockade include limiting foes to fewer than 150 rushing yards a game and trying to shut out Iroquois West in this week’s opener.

When Paunat sees the strides he and his teammates have made, he has to acknowledge the importance of Max’s sideline presence.

“He reads all (the opponents’) offense, and he basically shows us all of their offensive sets and we defend them all the time,” Paunat said. “He won’t end practice until we rep every single play and we’ve got them all perfectly down.”

Being comfortable with what could occur under the lights is an advantage now afforded to the BHRA defense as a result of little change to its ranks.

“We’ve already played together, so we know we’re going to do well,” Benjamin said. “We already know a lot of the calls, so we don’t have to relearn everything. Just kind of refreshing rather than learning it again.”

With that in mind, Dodd slipped in a wrinkle to offseason preparation.

Earlier in the summer, a Marine recruiter showed up to a Blue Devil practice to put the youngsters through the ringer physically.

That included a team push-up, for which one player’s feet would rest on another player’s shoulders in chain formation, and an obstacle course that required team members to carry one another for a period of time.

“It was pretty tough,” Benjamin said. “It’s just going to help with our teamwork and camaraderie, and it also helps us get in better shape.”

If the defense clicks as Benjamin, Paunat and their pals expect it to, perhaps BHRA finally can surpass the Class 2A playoffs’ second round.

It’s been the Blue Devils’ stumbling point each of the last three go-rounds.

“Every single time we lift (weights) we have our score that we lost by last year on our wall,” Paunat said. “We look at it every day. It motivates us so much.”