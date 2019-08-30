2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

GIBSON CITY — No elaborate pregame ceremony is planned for Friday night at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s home football field.

But the two-time defending Class 2A state champions will open up in front of their home crowd. Against Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Needless to say, emotions will run high for the Falcons at the 7 p.m. kickoff. Well before then, too.

“It’s a football day,” GCMS senior fullback Payton Kean said. “It’s not a school day. Everybody is just itching for 7 o’clock on Friday night. That’s what everyone’s thinking about.”

Wins and success are what has defined the Falcons each of the last two seasons. GCMS carries a 28-game win streak into the opening kickoff of 2019, meaning the current seniors were just freshmen the last time the Falcons lost a game on Nov. 5, 2016 against Annawan/Wethersfield in a 2A second-round playoff game.

And the Falcons’ projected lead tailback this season wasn’t even in high school during that setback. Sophomore Aidan Laughery is slotted to fill the role of top rusher for GCMS this season, looking to carry on the strong tradition set in the past two seasons by Jared Trantina in 2018 and Mitch McNutt in 2017.

GCMS coach Mike Allen, back for his 19th season with the Falcons, saw an example of what the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Laughery could become during the Falcons’ 63-6 win at El Paso-Gridley in Week 7 last year.

“We were up big and he got in the game,” Allen said. “Our rule is if we’re up big, we’re running between tackles. I told him after the game, ‘Hey, I’m sorry. I know that’s not a lot of fun and it’s tough.’ He goes, ‘Coach, that’s where all the action is. I love it.’ So I knew right then that this is going to be OK.”

Laughery is known for his speed, with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the Class 1A state track and field meet this past May showcasing that ability. But he doesn’t plan on just gaining yards by running to the outside and straying away from contact this season.

“People just think I’m a skinny, fast little guy,” Laughery said. “That’s my favorite part of the game is getting in between the tackles, putting the pads down and laying a hit on somebody.”

Laughery rushed for 377 yards and six touchdowns last season in a limited role, with Kean (5-9, 200) also compiling 449 rushing yards and six TDs. Senior Daniel Jones (5-6, 145) and junior Isaiah Chatman (6-2, 195) are slotted in at wingbacks for the Falcons, with Chatman contributing 283 rushing yards and four TDs a year ago.

“They have their different styles,” Allen said. “Payton is a bruiser up the middle, but he’s quick and fast in the open field. The other three can do both, but Aidan is the fastest back we’ve ever had.”

Senior Cade Elliott (6-0, 175) replaces two-year starter Nathan Garard at quarterback.

“He brings a strong arm and a great scrambling ability,” Allen said. “He can move outside the pocket, but he has an arm where we can throw deep or shallow. He really got his footwork done through preseason practices, and he’s really looked good.”

Senior Nick Culler (6-0, 185) is projected to start at tight end for GCMS, with seniors Colby Taylor (5-10, 165), Spencer Meenen (6-3, 160) and Darin Bauer (6-0, 160), along with sophomore Awstace Grauer (5-10, 165) in the mix at receiver.

On the offensive line, seniors Jordan Blake (6-0, 260) and Alex Meece (6-0, 260) are slated to start at the two tackle spots, with seniors Jordan Lee (5-10, 220) and Keegan Kutemeier (5-10, 215) at both guard positions and sophomore Markus Miguel (5-10, 265) at center. Junior Gavin Workman (5-10, 240) and sophomore Brandon Mueller (5-10, 190) could also factor into the rotation.

Chatman, Lee, Culler, Kean and junior Trey Reynolds (6-0, 250) are all expected to see time along the defensive line, with Mueller, Kutemeier and senior Ethan Duke (5-8, 155) at linebacker. Taylor, Jones, junior Nathan Kallal (5-10, 165) and junior Noah Nugent (5-11, 150) are in the mix at cornerback, with Elliott, Laughery and Grauer possibilities as safeties.

While these Falcons don’t have household names like past teams in McNutt, Trantina, Garard, Bryce Barnes (now a freshman tight end at Illinois), Ryland Holt and others, this group is determined to write their own legacy. With so many players on this team who saw action last season when games would become lopsided in favor of the Falcons, that experience isn’t lost on them.

“I’ve been waiting four years to lead the team and be a captain of the team,” Kean said. “The fact that game week is here is getting everybody pumped up. I’m full of adrenaline and ready for it to get started.”

Laughery echoed that sentiment.

“It’s going to be electric Friday night because we always have a great crowd,” Laughery said. “I’ve been waiting for this since the day after the state title game last year.”

Even if he’s already won two state championships, Allen is always wanting more. Plus, no 2A program has won three consecutive state championships since the playoffs started in 1974. So there’s that carrot the Falcons’ coaches can dangle in front of their players, too, this season.

“This group has a personality where there’s no alpha dog,” Allen said. “They’re all such a tight and close-knit group. They’re wanting to always remember the last two years, but they’re ready to leave their own mark and what they can accomplish. They’re excited about that and working their butts off to show that.”