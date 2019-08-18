2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

URBANA — Adversity is something painfully familiar to current members of the Urbana football roster.

This year’s seniors have won just two games in their high school careers. Last season didn’t bring any victories the Tigers’ way.

So, to outsiders, it might be odd to hear third-year coach Ordell Walker describe just how confident his boys are heading into their Aug. 30 opener at Wheaton Academy in West Chicago.

“They love playing the game. They love being around each other,” Walker said. “I really don’t have to do a lot of motivation-type talk. They have the drive to improve — and it’s internal, which is what we want.”

Also unlike what can be seen among teams down on their luck, the Urbana athletes outwardly express a tight bond.

That was apparent this past Thursday during defensive drills on the Tigers’ McKinley Field turf. After each one was complete, the players involved huddled together and shouted, “One, two, three, family!”

“We’re more of a team now,” senior La’Voye Young said. “In the past you might see people sitting at different spots. ... But now I can see us all sitting together at one big table, as one big family.”

Walker sees Young, whom Walker called “just the hardest worker I’ve ever been around,” and fellow senior Ellijah Rodgers as the catalysts for this vibe.

“They’re great leaders. They’re great workers,” Walker said. “And people like them, so they want to follow them. When they ask (their teammates) to do something, they just have a demeanor that just encourages guys and pulls the team together.”

Rodgers is slated to be Urbana’s quarterback this year after primarily serving as a receiver in 2018.

He recognizes the previous season wasn’t one that’ll be fondly remembered in Urbana history, but Rodgers still feels the Tigers can benefit from it.

“We look at last year as a learning lesson,” Rodgers said. “Everything that went wrong last year, we’re trying to make it go right this year. And everything that did go right, we’re trying to do it even better.”

That means not being afraid to get a little gritty during preseason workouts.

With full-contact activities an option this week, following the IHSA acclimatization period, Urbana’s grinders won’t be taking it easy on one another.

“It’s because we’re not afraid,” Rodgers said. “We know we’re all brothers and we just want to be able to do the best we can. So we’re not afraid to fly around and get hit.”

Though Walker is intrigued by the potential of Rodgers, running back/linebacker Young and other skill players, perhaps his biggest boon comes through his bigger competitors.

“I love our depth at the O-line, defensive line,” Walker said. “It’s unusual to have more linemen than skill guys, and they’re some of our hardest workers.”

Eventually, the offseason positivity will have to translate to on-field success for the Tigers.

That’s been hard to come by of late. But it hasn’t stopped Walker from trying to create an optimal experience for his pupils.

“We try to be kind and love on the guys and make it fun,” Walker said. “There’s going to be negativity all around us, but if they feel good about how they’re treated ... then they’re just more willing to deal with difficulty.”

That mindset is making an impression on the high schoolers.

“They gave us hope,” Young said. “They said we’ve got good potential, and that’s good to hear from your coach. Hearing good stuff like that makes you want to try hard and go hard.”