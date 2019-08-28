2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

FARMER CITY — Tradition is important to Blue Ridge football coach Bob Sutton.

Now, in his second season leading the Knights, Sutton is trying to reestablish a winning tradition and history at Blue Ridge.

In 2018, he took over a program devoid of conference affiliation and not too far removed from a three-year period from 2013 through 2015, where Blue Ridge didn’t even field a football team.

Sutton hopes that solving half of the puzzle — the Knights now have a conference home, joining the newly-formed Lincoln Prairie Conference in 2019 — will help fix the other half: helping Blue Ridge develop a winning culture.

Blue Ridge’s new conference home features traditional Class 1A stalwarts Arcola and Argenta-Oreana and what Sutton sees as programs with “rich histories” like Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Cerro Gordo/Bement.

“It’s going to help our kids out to see established traditions and what they’ve built every week and day in and day out,” Sutton said of the 10-team Lincoln Prairie. “Those histories that those teams have, you can’t tell your players that all the time without them actually being able to see it. I think with them being able to see it rolling into some of these towns and how the communities there embrace (those teams), it’s going to rub off on our kids hopefully to build that tradition.

“Being in a conference, where the kids will have a chance to be named all-conference and compete for a championship, that’s huge. It’s a great thing for the school as far as pride and everything.”

Ending Blue Ridge’s time as an independent, and no longer having to schedule games against bigger schools, like Paris or Macomb, will be a “big change” for Blue Ridge, Sutton said.

But the Knights coach was quick to point out Arcola and A-O “play like they’re 3A or 4A” schools. As part of a seven-game conference schedule, Blue Ridge will meet the Purple Riders in Arcola on Oct. 18 before hosting the Bombers in the final regular-season game on Oct. 25.

“Those games (against Arcola and A-O) are going to be tough. Down the road we play a really heavy schedule as far as the teams,” Sutton said. “They’re all rich in history, so this should be a good fit to see where we’re at in the re-establishing of our program.”

Before the Knights, who last made the playoffs in 2001, dive into a difficult finishing stretch, they begin the season with a pair of familiar opponents in Martinsville and Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Blue Ridge won 28-0 over the Bluestreaks last season before suffering a 21-0 loss to OPH. Fast forward to 2019, and the Knights, fresh off a 3-6 season in 2018, open the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Martinsville. They’ll travel to OPH for a Week 2 game.

“I wish they were conference games but they’re not,” Sutton said of Blue Ridge’s first two opponents. “Seeing those teams is going to start us off on a good foot. Last year, we performed for one or two quarters but couldn’t put together a complete game, so we’re really banking on starting out strong and playing the entire game well.”

Sutton will count on an experienced roster to deliver more consistent performances, with eight starters back on both offense and defense, led by quarterback/middle linebacker Brady Masengale.

Masengale’s progression as a quarterback has impressed Sutton, with the 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior throwing for 1,104 yards last season, the 12th-best mark in the News-Gazette coverage area. He’ll be protected by an offensive line with four returning starters and have experienced wide receivers Zach Stephens and Nick Burrow and running backs Dominic Gentry and Wayne Bowns around him.

“There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle,” Sutton said. “The second year in our offense, and Brady has a better understanding of when he should keep the ball and when he should get the ball off, so I am excited to see how it all shakes out.”

When you can see the Knights in action

A look at Blue Ridge’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.