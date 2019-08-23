2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

ARTHUR — Ryan Jefferson saw his Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team reach all sorts of intangible goals throughout his first full offseason with the program.

The second-year coach recognized the buy-in from his players he’d sought with minimal success during the Knights’ 2-7 campaign in 2018.

Exactly one week away from the next season, though, Jefferson and his Knights aren’t thinking about the intangibles anymore. Their collective thoughts rest on the Aug. 30 season opener at Tri-County — or, more specifically, on winning to start the season.

“We haven’t been 1-0 since 2016,” Jefferson said. “That’s stressed even more this year as a tangible goal, be 1-0 and give us a chance right off the back.”

The offseason saw ALAH among the programs to depart the Little Okaw Valley Conference in order to form the new Lincoln Prairie Conference.

Most of the league foes are still familiar, but according to Jefferson, since some of the teams in the newly-formed league have previous contracts with nonconference schools, the conference will only count the last seven games toward conference standings.

Week 1’s game at Tri-County and a follow-up home game against Decatur Lutheran are both against conference foes, but will not be counted toward their final conference record.

“It’s kind of weird, but Blue Ridge is the only new one, and (we) saw them in a 7-on-7,” Jefferson said. “I think it’s going to be a really good thing, at least for the next two years.”

Jefferson thinks the Knights could be good, too. He can see it — another tangible — when he watches his defensive unit during practices this month.

Wrinkles running a 3-3 stack, where linemen are slanting often and positioned precisely, have now been ironed out with emphasis, Jefferson said, placed upon knowledge of the system.

“Our defense has come a long way,” Jefferson said. “Last year, it was rough because we had brought in a new defense and there was a lot of learning that needed to take place. On our end as a coaching staff, we wanted to keep it basic, but we weren’t thorough enough for it, and it led to some chaos getting lined up.”

The chaos isn’t completely gone — “we’re not perfect,” Jefferson admitted — but a number of seniors have played their part in quieting the noise and keeping minds focused on football in Year 2.

Jefferson said Lucas Otto, a senior linebacker and tight end, will be counted on heavily this season.

Senior defensive lineman Mason Bernius is another name, like Otto, that Jefferson sees as a leader like what he needed during his first season in charge. Something he hopes lays the bricks, intangible as they may be, for a foundation of pride in his Knights program.

“Our team is going to have a little different feel,” Jefferson said. “Nothing has been too changed in our scheme or our personnel. I just think we have more of a confidence about us, more of a sharpness. Hopefully that all translates to more wins and getting us back to the playoffs.”

When you can see the Knights in action

A look at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.