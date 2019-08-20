2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

CLINTON — Chris Ridgeway had a good thing going in his inaugural season in charge of Clinton football.

Then-juniors Ty Berter, Tyrese Petty and Garret Wayne made offense easy to come by for the 5-4 Maroons.

Berter threw for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, Wayne hauled in 15 catches for 255 yards and two scores, and Petty contributed 827 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

But Ridgeway also couldn’t ignore what he was seeing from Berter and Wayne during defensive practice sessions.

The two offense-only athletes would run the scout team versus the Clinton defense — and, according to Ridgeway, they’d “shred us with the other teams’ concepts.”

Here’s the catch: Wayne was playing quarterback and Berter wide receiver.

So even though the Berter-Wayne-Petty trio fared plenty well as quarterback-receiver-rusher, the setup come Week 1 — on Aug. 30 at South Fork in Kincaid — will display Wayne throwing the ball and Berter catching it while Petty continues his running attack.

“They looked good and they made it look easy and natural,” said Ridgeway, recalling those scout team drills. “It showed me that Ty’s athleticism could be used in other ways. ... When Ty was quarterback, Garret was such an athlete that we didn’t want him sitting behind Ty and not being used.”

Ridgeway describes Berter’s new position as a “hybrid wide receiver-running back” role, meaning foes won’t be able to key in solely on Petty when the Maroons turn to a handoff.

Just how many of Ridgeway’s pupils can reach the end zone by foot?

“He’s not a running back, but Garret can do it,” Petty said. “Ty can do it. Our backup for Ty can do it.”

Though five victories in 2018 wasn’t enough to get Clinton back in the postseason for the first time since 2015, Petty noticed a change in the Maroons’ psyche with Ridgeway at the helm.

“It was a pretty big step up from the season before,” Petty said. “We started working as a team better. Everybody (was) wanting to come together and stop being the Clinton team that always loses.”

That showed in a 4-0 start to the previous campaign. But a rugged back half of the Maroons’ slate resulted in defeats at the hands of four Central Illinois Conference opponents who finished with a combined 37-10 record.

Even so, what Clinton achieved elicited a positive reaction in the hallways of the school.

Ridgeway said with the offseason came multiple new faces — of the upperclassman variety.

“We just seem to have really good numbers,” Ridgeway said. “We’re going to be able to go out and compete in a lot of games that maybe we would normally get worn down in.”

Another aspect of that belief lies in the Maroons’ collective talent. Ridgeway feels that goes beyond what Berter, Wayne and Petty can do.

“We don’t necessarily have a super-strong, powerlifter kid, and we don’t have a speedster,” Ridgeway said. “But the amount of pure athletes that we have that can do football-related things ... we’re going to swarm you with numbers because we have the ability to do that this year.”

That means Ridgeway won’t seek much two-way activity from his kids, describing it as having “22 guys that can really play football.”

Petty agrees with that sentiment.

“Offensively and defensively we’re going to be a great team,” Petty said. “We’ve got a few younger guys that are stepping up in linebacker positions ... and they’re pretty strong.”

Clinton football has compiled just one playoff appearance over the last 14 years, and Ridgeway feels another hot streak out of the gate will be crucial to doubling that statistic.

“We will know in the first few weeks how we’re going to do,” Ridgeway said. “Honestly, I think the sky’s the limit for our team, but it’s going to depend on them.”

When you can see the Maroons in action

A look at Clinton’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at South Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 OPEN DATE

Sept. 13 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sullivan/OV 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.