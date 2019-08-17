2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

FAIRBURY — When Andrew Quain has looked around the fields throughout Prairie Central’s first week of football practice or has thought about his upcoming first season leading the program, Corbin Moser seems to be unavoidable.

The senior defensive back roamed the Hawks’ secondary last season to the tune of 49 tackles and one interception, earning the distinction of “the best defensive player” on the 2018 squad from Quain. But that’s not why he’s been in the forefront.

“Man, his work ethic, he’s ready,” Quain said. “He’s a kid where not everyone is quite ready for a game in the first three days of practice, but he’s in game speed already. It’s nice to see that, and that’s getting everybody else going. His work ethic is making everyone else have to play up to that speed.

“And we’re not slowing down.”

Prairie Central blew the doors off most opponent during last year’s 7-3 campaign, scoring at least 30 points in every regular-season game and falling only to 9-2 Pontiac and eventual state champion Monticello outside of the playoffs.

A narrow 22-20 first-round loss to Murphysboro/Elverado clipped the Hawks’ wings and marked their last game under second-year coach Kirk Brandenburg, who retired from teaching last year and passed the torch to 13-year assistant Quain.

Fortunately for the Hawks, though, there hasn’t been a fall season since before 1998 where Quain wasn’t on some sort of football sideline, back when he was just a 14-year-old newbie linemen like some of the kids he is now tasked with leading.

“Kirk didn’t leave the barrel dry,” Quain said. “We’ve got some kids with the right mind frame and have their sights set on another playoff trip.”

For his part in it, which is a lot more this season, Quain has been calling upon his playing days on the offensive line at Augustana College and working intensively with the team’s lineman to help fill holes left behind by four seniors from last season.

His ability to work closely with the offensive linemen and put trust in others to work with the rest of the team is a credit to his assistant coaches, Quain said, which includes new and old faces.

Among the new is Dan Groce, Quain’s former head coach at Chenoa High School and now the Hawks’ defensive coordinator. So is former Bloomington Central Catholic head coach Joe Walters, who has also spent time at Bloomington and Peoria Notre Dame.

“He’s been able to come in and coach our backfield, and that’s allowed me to stay with the linemen,” Quain said of Walters. “For us, we’re an offensive line-dominant team. If our offensive line is going, then we’ll be going.”

Getting that line going, though, will take a little time. Senior offensive guard Landon Jones brings experience and the aspirations of playing college football into the unit as a 6-foot-3, 270-pound veteran presence, while reliable sixth man and junior Josh Woodrey is coming off a season where he backed up every position on the line — literally.

Meanwhile, Prairie Central’s two-time state wrestling champion, junior Brandon Hoselton, has returned to football this year after playing some as a freshman. Quain believes he can earn playing time if he manages to “hone some of those advanced-level skills.” Again, we are talking about the two-year reigning Class 1A 195-pound state champion here.

“I think that offensive line units can be a difficult group to gel, and I’ve seen teams that take a couple of weeks,” Quain said. “Offensive line coaches talk about how Week 3 is the week when it really gels, and I’ve been telling our guys, ‘We can’t wait until Week 3.’”

At the rate Moser is ramping up his teammates to game speed, it won’t be long before the Hawks are all craving Aug. 30’s home kickoff against Rantoul.

“I’m happy with the progress, but we still have work to do,” Quain said.

When you can see the Hawks

A look at Prairie Central football’s 2019 schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.