2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

HOOPESTON — There were a couple of things that struck Matt Leskis when considering the football opening in Hoopeston.

Some of those things described an ideal fit for the former Mahomet-Seymour assistant, both getting to teach physical education at Hoopeston Area and lead a program on the gridiron. But the proximity of the middle school — being attached to the high school — added a little icing on the cake.

“I want to say they’ve had four or five coaches over the last six years,” Leskis said of Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac co-op program, which is without Schlarman this year after the Hilltoppers shifted to 8-Man football. “It’s been something that I’d like to come in and solidify.”

Hence, Leskis’ interest in being near the middle school. While having his hands full with getting his inaugural team up and running, Leskis never talks about his new program in terms of just one season. The word “future” comes up often, and the middle schoolers that will share the halls with him next school year are part of that future.

All of it comes with the hopes of boosting numbers in the co-op program, including over at Armstrong-Potomac where Leskis has assistant Nathan Gayheart in place to woo potential athletes who might be on the fence about practicing in Hoopeston.

“I want to build a fun, exciting program,” Leskis said. “We did a lot of team-building that was unique in the offseason. I hope that the word gets out. We’re trying to get some social media avenues going, posting pictures and showing what we’ve done outside of practice so that other potential players see this and say, ‘Hey, that football team looks like they’re having fun.’”

The task of getting students interested and invested in the Cornjerkers again is a tall one, though, with just five wins over the last three seasons. Two wins in each of the last seasons saw some numbers fall off, while Schlarman’s contribution of talent is now also out of the picture.

All the more reason, in Leskis’ mind, to center his attention on Hoopeston, on winning over the hearts and trust of the community as much as the students themselves.

“Once my plate gets a little bit clearer, I would like to reach out to the youth programs in the area, try to get involved and help however I can and just continually have an idea of who is going to be out there,” Leskis said. “They know who I am, they get to know our staff and then at that point, you start getting connected in the community and the school to grow.”

Less than a week into his first preseason, though, Leskis already knows success in 2019 isn’t going to be predicated upon the numbers of wins and losses at the end of the year. He thought long and hard on the subject actually, on what success would look like, so that he had an answer coming into the season.

“It’s basically three factors,” Leskis said. “You have fun, you work hard and you take care of each other. So if I’m seeing those three factors happening every day, then it’s falling into place. The truth is if they’re taking care of each other and believing in each other and in the program and if they can go 100 percent, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”

Leskis has the bodies, roughly 40 to 50 kids building toward his goal of getting “between 10 and 12 in each class.” The junior class is a little light at the moment, but thoughts of the future don’t have the new boss concerned about the present.

Admittedly, he was curious about whether his team would have the size and speed to have a shot at performing well before he got a good look at them, but a full week of practice has given him enough confidence to think the Cornjerkers could improve immediately in his first season.

“I like to say I’m turning a tanker here, so it’s going to take some time to get things where they need to be,” Leskis said, “but I think right now with the numbers I have I’m feeling pretty good.”