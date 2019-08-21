2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

GILMAN — Cam Stone is a self-described film junkie.

So when he poured over the film from last season, Stone, now in his second season in charge of the Iroquois West football team, admits there were times he questioned his coaching decisions and wondered aloud: “What they heck are you doing?”

“It’s just one of those things where every coach has probably gone through that,” Stone said. “I don’t feel by any means that I’m a veteran coach, but I feel that I’m a different coach not just knowledge-wise but understanding what the kids need in order to be successful. Going into year two, it’s just something that you have to be humble about it, to know I’m going to make mistakes this year and in year 27 of this thing I’m going to make mistakes and that’s OK. You just hope you make fewer mistakes as time goes on.”

Stone said the learning curve he, his coaching staff and his players faced last season led to “competitive frustrations,” as the Raiders posted 0-9 record, with an offense that had a difficult time putting points on the board, averaging 9.9 points per game in 2018.

Stone shoulders some of the blame for those offensive deficiencies, and has gone about rectifying that in the offseason.

“I think we got too complex, too fast for ourselves,” Stone said. “This year, we are going to be similar offensively but we simplified things down a little bit. One thing that we’ve learned as a coaching staff is let them play the game of football. Don’t let them think too much on the field. Let them know their roles and let them go make plays and that’s something offensively we’ve fixed.”

Last season was a season of big changes at Iroquois West, with Stone introducing a spread offense.

Gone was the wing-T offense, which featured three running backs, and in its place were new formations and concepts, creating a big transition for everyone, including quarterback Tibaldo Alvarez.

“I really asked the world of that kid, and there were some struggles and there were some growing pains,” Stone said of Alvarez, who put up modest numbers in 2018 (26 of 58 passing, 240 yards, three touchdowns; 98 rushing yards on 50 carries). “But, I don’t think there will be nearly as many (growing pains) this year just because he’s so much more comfortable (with the spread offense), and I’ve seen that with him throwing the ball and running the ball. It’s just so much simpler for him, because it’s not learning something new. It’s just doing.”

There’s no doubt the Raiders will rely heavily upon Alvarez, not just for on-field production but from a leadership standpoint. Alvarez — one of only eight seniors on this year’s roster — will look to lead an inexperienced team featuring 29 underclassmen.

In Stone’s estimation, there’s a good chance nine or 10 freshmen will start games for Iroquois West this season.

With Nolan Ahlden graduated, along with his 1,089 rushing yards and nine touchdowns from last season, Iroquois West will ask more of sophomore running back Auston Miller, who saw extra carries at the end of 2018 to spell Ahlden, as well as senior tailback Dane Thorne, a Clifton Central transfer.

Stone makes no illusions of the challenges in front of him in turning around a program that has two wins in the past three seasons.

But the commitment he’s seen from his players since he took over in December 2017 gives him a reason for optimism.

The best indication of that commitment has been shown in how many players he’s seen in the weight room this summer, with 30-35 players lifting weights. The number of players in the weight room when he started 20 months ago, Stone said, was three.

Stone hopes that work translates onto the field when the Raiders open the 2019 season on Aug. 30 by hosting Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, a perennial playoff contender that has made 10 straight trips to the postseason.

“That’s a huge task for us Week 1. I’ve got the utmost respect for Bismarck and what they bring,” Stone said of the Blue Devils, who went 9-2 last season and opened with a 34-19 home win against Iroquois West. “They’re going to be a tough football team for us to play Week 1. It’s going to show us exactly where we’re at, but hopefully we can go out there and compete against them and put our best foot forward.”

When you can see the Raiders in action

A look at Iroquois West’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Seneca 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Watseka 7 p.m.