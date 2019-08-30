2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

LeROY — The running backs LeRoy football will have carry the ball this season are obviously important to the Panthers’ wing-T offense.

Along with the quarterback. And the tight ends, whose roles focus more on blocking than catching passes.

But the primary responsibility for creating running room for seniors like Rodney Kaeb, Aidan Eddy and others rests on LeRoy’s offensive line.

And heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener at Eureka, the offensive line is one of the biggest question marks veteran coach BJ Zeleznik will have to answer heading into his 17th season in charge at LeRoy.

“The biggest thing is tempo and understanding how fast you need to get off the line of scrimmage and how low you need to get off the line of scrimmage,” Zeleznik said. “It’s always hard to teach them to play low and hard off the ball, so we’ve spent a great deal of time harping on those things. As a coaching staff, you have to be intelligent in terms of your schemes. We may have a lot of movement in the backfield, but we really only have about three blocking schemes because we need these kids to have confidence in what they’re doing and do it at a high level.”

Only one senior, 5-foot-9, 205-pound Jordan Matlock, is expected to start on the offensive line, with Matlock slated in at right guard. Juniors Caleb Tucker (6-0, 210) and Grant Sant Amour (6-2, 180) are expected to start at right tackle and left tackle, respectively, with junior Tucker Shepherd (5-8, 215) and sophomore Calvin Crawford (5-9, 195) in the mix at left guard and sophomore Tanner Holoch (5-10, 175) at center.

Zeleznik can rely on Kaeb (6-2, 185) to produce offensively after he rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns last season. Eddy (5-8, 160) returns after rushing for 171 yards and three TDs in 2018 and he’ll fill a halfback role, along with senior Jeff Tuley (5-8, 150).

“Rodney is a big, strong kid who works hard and is a straight-line guy,” Zeleznik said. “He’s not real flashy, but he wears on people.”

Junior twins Max Buckles (6-2, 175) and Mason Buckles (6-2, 175) both project to fill important roles on offense, with Max at quarterback and Mason as an option out of the backfield.

“Max throws a decent ball and he can run the ball a little bit for us,” Zeleznik said. “He started the last three games for us last year as a sophomore, so he’s got some game experience and does a good job of managing our ground attack.”

Tuley should become a key playmaker on defense again from his cornerback position after he registered 57 tackles and three interceptions last season. Joining him in the secondary are Eddy at cornerback, along with both the Buckles twins at the two safety spots.

Junior Owen Gulley (6-0, 140), sophomore Blake Roundtree (6-2, 195), Tucker, Matlock, Crawford and Holoch are all expected to contribute along the defensive line. Kaeb, senior Colin Risinger (5-10, 160), junior Jaron Pinkerton (6-2, 180) and junior Sam Marcum (5-10, 150) are slated to see time as linebackers.

The returnees that LeRoy boasts can harken back to how the 2018 season ended. Sitting at 3-4 going into Week 8, the Panthers rolled past Heyworth 28-7 and Fisher 46-14 to win the Heart of Illinois Conference Small outright title and earn a playoff berth for the 11th time in Zeleznik’s tenure.

The season ended a week later with a 42-6 loss at Chicago Orr in a Class 1A first-round playoff game, but Zeleznik and the rest of his coaching staff are confident last season’s late surge can translate to early success in 2019.

“It took us some time last year to figure out what it takes to win,” Zeleznik said. “With the HOIC the way it is, you have so many difficult games. We were fortunate enough to get some momentum at the end of the year. It gave those guys, even though we’re somewhat green and inexperienced when it comes to actually playing this year, a good example of what it takes to be successful week in and week out to just have that consistent preparation that’s needed to win.”