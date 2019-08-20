2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

PAXTON — Drake Schrodt describes new Paxton-Buckley-Loda football coach Josh Pritchard’s workouts as “insane.”

On Monday evening, the Panthers had a chance to escape from one of them.

Junior Jarred Gronsky had struck a practice-field crossbar twice with precision throws. He still was shouting emphatically after the second hit when Pritchard levied an offer.

Make it three for three and the day’s conditioning is off. A miss equals double the exercise.

Gronsky accepted — and narrowly sent the pigskin sailing over the horizontal pole.

“Well, we’re going to be super conditioned this year,” senior Gunner Belt deadpanned.

Certainly not a bad thing for the Panthers, even coming off a season in which they obtained their first road playoff victory in more than two decades.

A fresh start under Pritchard, who in May was named the replacement for Jeff Graham, begins Aug. 30 at nonconference rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“He brings a lot of new energy that we didn’t have,” said Belt, a key contributor at quarterback last season. “Even though Coach Graham still had a lot of energy, Coach Pritchard being young (30 years old) and whatnot, he just kind of relates to us a little bit more.”

Pritchard’s first mission after joining PBL following two years at the helm of Petersburg PORTA was to gain the Panthers’ trust.

That relative youth Belt discussed is a big reason why Pritchard felt the need to make a positive impression with his new athletes.

“I look like a younger coach than a lot. I may even look younger than what my age is,” Pritchard said. “But the biggest thing was ... them understanding that, ‘Hey, I’m going to be here for you. I’m always going to talk to you. I’m going to back you.’”

Going hand in hand with this emphasis was Pritchard recognizing his leadership in Petersburg, resulting in a 5-13 ledger in two seasons, might not offer the most ringing endorsement entering a program that’s snagged five consecutive postseason berths.

“I do know what I’m talking about, even though the past record doesn’t necessarily show it,” Pritchard said. “Being here in the weight room at 6 a.m. and beating them here, I think that was one thing that they really enjoyed, seeing me every day.”

The Panthers also haven’t been turned off by Pritchard’s conditioning, even if the kids might not be in love with the associated stress.

“It’s not like a little 30-minute workout,” Schrodt said. “It’ll take you a good two hours to get it done.”

The toughest portion?

“We like to call them ‘Dirty 30s,’” Schrodt continued. “We do four different stations, seven minutes each, and you get a two-minute break in between and usually they’re all pretty hard.”

The PBL offense also may look a little different under Pritchard.

He desires a more spread-out workload versus the heavy lifting T.J. Jones put forth in his senior year of 2018 (174 rushing carries).

Pritchard also expressed an interest in getting the ball in the air more often.

“The new offense isn’t that hard to adapt to,” said Belt, who attempted 97 passes last year. “Personally, I think it’s very intelligent of what he’s having us do.”

On the flip side, the Panthers’ defense shouldn’t change much with the retention of coordinator Jake Leclair.

And the PBL-associated communities being in love with high school football also won’t be going away.

Pritchard said it didn’t take long for locals to approach him — just to talk shop and make him feel at home.

Something else that would help Pritchard fit in: continued success.

“I just happened to stop at the Monical’s (Pizza), and I had an older gentleman that said, ‘Aren’t you the coach?’” Pritchard said. “It’s kind of crazy when they sit there and talk to you and, obviously, you don’t know anybody.”