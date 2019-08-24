2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

ARCOLA — Austin Hopkins may feel sore next Saturday when he wakes up.

After all, the Arcola senior running back will likely be a focal point of the Purple Riders’ offense ahead of their Week 1 showdown at Argenta-Oreana.

But the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Hopkins is used to getting hit by opposing defenses. And running by them, too.

Hopkins enters his final season at Arcola, which starts at 7 p.m. on Friday in Argenta, with a wealth of carries, rushing yards and touchdowns already attached to his name.

“I definitely know teams will be keying on me, but that’s when I know that I’ve got teammates that can support me,” said Hopkins, who has rushed for 2,545 yards and 34 touchdowns on 385 carries during his first three seasons playing for the Purple Riders. “My quarterback will help me and my receivers will help me, so I’m not too worried about it. I don’t let it affect me too much.”

The last two seasons have seen Hopkins top 1,000 rushing yards, which have also seen Arcola reach the Class 1A playoffs.

But after starting high school in Arcola a year after the Purple Riders won a Class 1A state title in 2015, Hopkins and his fellow seniors only have one playoff victory so far, a first-round triumph against Salt Fork last October.

“As a team, we know what our goals are and we know where we want to be at,” Hopkins said. “A deep playoff run is definitely one of those goals.”

Third-year coach Nick Lindsey realizes expectations are heightened a bit regarding this particular Arcola team. With Hopkins, along with fellow 5-10, 180-pound senior Pedro Gauna (451 rushing yards, five TDs in 2018) in the backfield, the Purple Riders have veterans who are familiar with how to keep the offense moving.

“At most other teams around here, Pedro would be a starting running back,” Lindsey said. “He and Austin are a really good 1-2 combination.”

Junior Beau Jones (5-9, 155) returns at quarterback after completing 64 of 144 passes for 948 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his sophomore season. The left-handed throwing Jones has made significant strides this offseason, according to Lindsey.

“He’s head and shoulders above where he was last year, just with his confidence and what he’s doing,” Lindsey said. “He’s really bought into the weight room and just the leadership role. He’s done a really good job for us.”

When Jones isn’t handing off to Hopkins or Gauna, he’ll look to speedy receivers in seniors Diego Perez (5-8, 141) and Ivan Franco (5-9, 150), along with senior Ben Crane (5-11, 165), junior Cameron Roberts (6-0, 175) and junior Kacee Moore (5-10, 175). Perez (23 receptions, 340 yards, four TDs) and Franco (20 receptions, 322 yards, seven TDs) were Arcola’s top two wideouts last season.

“Across the board, it’s a dynamic, athletic combination of kids that have good ball skills and speed,” Lindsey said.

Senior Hugo Garza (6-2, 280) returns to anchor the offensive line at left tackle, with senior left guard Beau Smothers (6-3, 250) another key veteran. Junior Will Klopfleisch (5-7, 172) or junior Tyler Medina (6-1, 252) will start at center, according to Lindsey, with senior Mason Myers (5-10, 240) and junior Garrett Sigrist (6-1, 185) expected to shore up the right side of the offensive line.

“The line we have now is the line I’ve had since my sophomore year,” Hopkins said. “It’s nice to have the same guys. Everything clicks, and it’s right where it needs to be. That’s how I like it.”

Senior Ivan Garza (6-0, 240), Hugo Garza and Smothers will solidify the interior of the defensive line, with seniors Joahan Castro (5-11, 230) and David Garcia (5-7, 210) expecting to see time at defensive end. Hopkins and his team-high 92 tackles from 2018 are back at linebacker, along with Gauna and sophomore Zach Butler (5-9, 194).Another sophomore, Jed Jones (5-10, 162) is slated to see time at safety along with Franco, while Perez and Crane are projected to start at both cornerback spots.

It all adds up to some familiar names for Arcola fans to cheer for this season, which gets going with two challenging games during the first two weeks. A-O advanced to the 1A state semifinals last year, while rival Tuscola, which the Purple Riders host in Week 2, reached the 2A state quarterfinals a year ago.

“I’d much rather be at a place that has high expectations than anything else,” Lindsey said. “It’s always good when you have high expectations for your team, and the kids have really been excited about that. We can’t afford to look past Week 1, though, especially with the way we’re starting our season.”

The early-season tests are all good in Hopkins’ mind. Bring it on, he says.

“It’s exactly what we need,” Hopkins said. “We’re going to see where we’re sitting right from the beginning, but I don’t think a single one of us is scared by it. We’ll take the challenge head-on.”

Much like Hopkins’ running style. And mental approach to the game.

“He’s just an unbelievable leader who is so mentally tough,” Lindsey said. “He expects a lot out of his teammates, and he pulls it out of them.”

Hopkins’ quarterback is fine with that mindset. How far their lead running back goes this season might determine how far Arcola plays into the fall.

“He’s someone we can go to whenever we need a big play,” Jones said. “He’s powerful. And with his mindset, too, he’s just so focused on getting the job done.”