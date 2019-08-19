2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

FITHIAN — Colby Smiley wants Oakwood football to advance further into the playoffs than it did following last year’s Class 2A first-round exit.

He desires for the Comets to get out of the gates more quickly than they did in 2018, when they started 0-3, before rallying for a 5-4 finish in the regular season.

Smiley is all about team results.

But he has individual missions as well.

Very specific ones.

“Hopefully, breaking the school records. All of them. As most as I can possibly get,” Smiley said. “And working my butt off to get as much as I can possibly get.”

A piece of paper stuck to one of Smiley’s bedroom walls details exactly what’s at stake entering his senior year, which opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Watseka.

“All-time purpose (yardage). All-time rushing (yardage). All-time scoring,” he said, “and anything else.”

Smiley couldn’t instantly recall the historic figures prior to a recent Oakwood practice.

He does know exactly what he’ll need to do to give himself a shot at surpassing them.

“Conditioning, for sure,” Smiley said. “I’m trying to stay in the best shape as I possibly can, so I can stay on the field as long as I possibly can.”

Second-year Comets coach Al Craig is all for giving Smiley as much work as the youngster can handle.

Smiley shared backfield carries in 2018 with then-senior Nick Grubb — 169 rushing attempts for Smiley, 154 for Grubb.

That “two-headed monster” has been separated, though.

“Sky’s the limit for him,” Craig said. “I know he’s talking about breaking school records and things like that, but I just want that consistency from him, game in and game out.

“That’s kind of what him and I have talked about — let’s set these goals per game, and then that’s going to help the team win, and the more games we play in the more opportunities you have.”

Getting back to how Smiley plans to make the most of his opportunities, the idea of conditioning is a multi-faceted one.

Prior to his junior campaign, in which he rushed for 1,611 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to News-Gazette All-Area second-team honors, Smiley focused heavily on weightlifting tailored to his legs and core.

“Last offseason on squat, I got 385 (pounds), and on deadlift, I got 430,” Smiley said. “Now deadlift, I’m at probably 450. Squat, I’m trying to get to 400, but I’m at 395.”

The other side of the conditioning coin involves running — and lots of it.

“I warm up with a mile,” Smiley said. “Then I start doing sprints. I do 100-yard dashes, probably about eight of those, and I just do a lot of laps around the track.”

All of this feeds into the dual threat Smiley has become.

“Just the combination of power and speed — he’s a very powerful runner,” Craig said. “A lot of times we’ll want him to stay out wide on certain plays, but then he comes back like looking for contact — like looking to run somebody over.

“And it’s like, you don’t have to do that. You have a touchdown if you stay here.”

Smiley is supremely confident with what he brings to the table in a running sense. Hence the beat-’em-up style that fits in so well with the Vermilion County football scene.

He also recognizes that having a stout offensive line is just as integral to his success as all those lifting and running reps.

Smiley feels the bigs in front of him have “gotten a lot better, a lot faster and a lot stronger” in the offseason.

If Comets fans see Smiley bursting through wide gaps in opposing defenses, they’ll know Smiley’s assessment is sound.

And then Smiley will reward his blockers.

“We’ll always give each other a pat on the back,” Smiley said, “probably take (them) out to dinner right after.”