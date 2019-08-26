2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

ST. JOSEPH — All eyes will turn toward Crayton Burnett any time he takes a snap this season for the St. Joseph-Ogden football team.

That’s a given, of course. He’s the Spartans’ starting quarterback entering the 2019 season that begins at 7 p.m. on Friday against St. Thomas More at home. The junior doesn’t mind the extra attention that will go his way. It beats the alternative.

“It’s a lot less nerve-wracking for me,” Burnett said. “Last year, I was in between thinking of, ‘Am I going to play or am I not?’ This year, I know. I’ve got the offense down pretty well, and I think that’ll help a lot.”

Burnett made a handful of starts as a sophomore last season for the Spartans, who finished 5-5 and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to eventual state champion Monticello. He put up pedestrian numbers, completing 33 of 68 passes for 471 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Not bad. Not great. And not what the Spartans expect out of him this season.

“We’re going to open it up a little bit more and afford him the opportunity to throw the ball some,” said Shawn Skinner, SJ-O’s coach who is about to start his fourth season in charge of the program. “He’s got some unique tools, and I don’t think that’s a secret.”

A starting shortstop for SJ-O on the baseball field who led area pitchers with a miniscule 0.40 earned run average in 69 1 / 3 innings this past spring, Burnett doesn’t shy away from the big stage. In either sport he plays.

“The biggest thing about him is he’s a quiet competitor,” Skinner said. “You see that on the pitching mound in baseball season. There’s no doubt that he’s got it going on. He sees a lot more than maybe what you think he sees. He’s got the keys to the car in football, and we told him, ‘You’re driving.’”

He’ll have some skill guys he’s counting on to help steer the direction of the SJ-O offense. Senior running back Jarrett Stevenson rushed for 386 yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries last season backing up Dwight Colvin — who rushed for 3,062 yards and 31 TDs the last three seasons with the Spartans and will play at Division II McKendree this season — and is expected to be the lead running back, with sophomore Coby Miller at fullback.

Burnett will lean on a receiving corps built around senior Chance Izard, junior Brady Buss and freshman Ty Pence when he puts the ball in the air.

“They are three guys who have never played on Friday night, but it’s pretty obvious that those three guys are cut out to do it, so we’re going to give them a chance,” Skinner said. “We’ve got athletes. We’re never going to not run the football. That’s been a staple here for 40 years, and it’s going to stay that way, but we will utilize the athletes we have on the outside because we’ve got Burnett.”

Senior Conner Hodge at center and senior Blake Dable at left guard are expected to anchor the offensive line, with senior Luke Renfrew at right tackle, junior Max Shonkwiler at right guard and senior Trevon Carr at left tackle to round out the guys in charge of protecting Burnett and creating running lanes for Stevenson.

“I’m very excited,” Dable said. “It’s been nine months since we played. I’m just ready for it. A lot of us have been playing together since we were 5, 6 years old, so we’re a tight-knit group.”

They should also be well-rested, too. At least initially, Skinner feels confident enough in the Spartans’ depth to not have a two-way starter, with 11 players starting on offense and 11 different players lining up on defense. Senior linebacker Brayden Weaver is the leader of the defensive unit after he collected a team-high 85 tackles last season. He and senior Sam Wesley will shore up the linebacker group, with senior Drew Coursey, sophomore Jett Morris, junior Zach Martinie and junior Xander Rieches also in the mix for playing time at linebacker.

Weaver, who rushed for 267 yards and three rushing scores a year ago to go along with 13 receptions for 173 yards and two TDs, is all for having players who only start on one side of the ball.

“It really helps, especially in film work and in the weight room,” Weaver said. “You know what to focus on more rather than when you’re trying to balance both. On the defensive side, when you’re playing both ways, you have to worry about knowing the plays on offense and what to expect from defenses, but now I can really dive into the opposing team’s offense and focus in on what they’re doing.”

Senior Jaden Miller at nose guard, with fellow seniors Brodie Sullivan and Max Chatterton at both end spots, are slated to start along the defensive line. Senior cornerback Blake Primmer returns in the secondary, along with newcomers in senior Payton Cain and sophomores Keaton Nelson and Ethan Vanilew.

“A lot of these guys are multi-sport athletes,” Skinner said. “They’re competitors. Now, it’s all getting them under this tent and seeing what they can do in football.”

Will it all be enough to help SJ-O, a program that has five state runner-up finishes and made the playoffs for 26 consecutive seasons from 1991 to 2016, win its first playoff game since 2015? Stay tuned, but with Burnett at the forefront, his teammates are optimistic.

“He has all the reason in the world to be arrogant,” Weaver said. “He’s the starting quarterback and the starting shortstop in baseball, yet he really doesn’t let any of this get to his head. We love being his teammate.”

When you can see the Spartans

A look at St. Joseph-Ogden’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Monticello 7 p.m.