2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

MONTICELLO — Chris Brown has an ace up his sleeve.

At 5 feet, 7 inches and 150 pounds, the Monticello junior doesn’t come off as a force of nature. Especially considering he’s also a soft-spoken individual.

Set Brown loose out of the football backfield, and that notion quickly disappears.

Brown’s secret weapon has something to do with that.

“I weightlift a lot with my dad and my cousin, Taylor,” Brown said. “(Taylor is) a bodybuilder. ... We do a lot of drills running, make sure my legs are good.”

What does that entail, exactly?

“He makes me do a lot of jumping,” Brown said. “I run on the treadmill a lot. Do a lot of squat(ting). My max squat is 300, 310.”

Even though the Sages didn’t always need Brown’s legs during last year’s run to the Class 3A state championship, it was a weapon coach Cully Welter could deploy to spell seniors Alek Bundy and Braden Snyder.

That led to Brown compiling 62 carries for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, guys like Bundy and Snyder are gone.

And Brown should expect more handoffs as a result, starting in Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener at Olympia in Illini Prairie Conference action.

“We’re just trying to find our way to play our game,” Brown said, “like (the 2018 seniors) played theirs.”

Welter actually anticipated greater rushing participation for Brown in the athlete’s sophomore campaign.

But Bundy, whose last prep act included 131 carries for 974 yards and 14 scores, made Welter retool that idea.

“We weren’t really sure where Alek was going to be,” Welter said. “Being the type of player he is, he kind of took the running back position, and so that limited Chris’ role a little bit.”

Not that it hurt Monticello, which posted a 14-0 record for the first time in program history.

And it didn’t sting Brown, either. He still put up solid numbers as a 10th-grader and made opponents take note of his presence.

“Like St. Joe, they kind of (said), ‘Watch Chris Brown, watch Chris Brown’ when I went in a couple times,” Brown said. “It was pretty crazy because I wasn’t the key player.”

That changes in 2019 following the graduation of 15 Sages, including all four who accumulated ground yards in last November’s state title matchup with Byron.

What Brown may lack in vertical size, he makes up for through workouts both with Taylor and his teammates.

“One, he’s fast. That’s the first thing that stands out,” Welter said. “He’s got good maneuverability, I guess. He’s got that wiggle factor that a lot of running backs at our level don’t have.”

Brown’s impact went beyond his inclusion in a scoresheet’s rushing column, too.

Monticello’s defense permitting, on average, 9.9 points per game last year? Brown possessed a behind-the-scenes hand in that.

“He also went over to the scout team at times,” Welter said, “and made our defense better by making us work against him.”

Brown projects to take snaps at cornerback as well, another position in which Welter feels Brown can display his athleticism.

Part of that may shine through Brown getting his hands on the ball. It’s something Welter expects more of within the offense, saying Brown’s pass-catching skills have improved “quite a bit” this offseason.

From an outsider’s perspective, the table appears to be set for Brown’s official emergence as a go-to weapon.

Brown hopes that equates to more Sage victories, of course. But he has something else on his checklist.

“Lucas Lieb has the (all-time rushing) record, I think, right now,” Brown said of the 2018 Monticello graduate. “I was really good friends with him my freshman year, and I always said I was going to beat his record.”