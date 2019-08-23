2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

CATLIN — It wasn’t a great day for the Salt Fork football team.

Oct. 5, 2018. The Storm traveled to Paxton-Buckley-Loda with a 5-0 record that rapidly turned to 5-1, via a 51-27 defeat at the Panthers’ hands.

On its face, not something to put on a highlight reel.

Tate Johnson found a silver lining in the nonconference rout.

Then a sophomore running back, he finished with 97 rushing yards on 10 carries and put up Salt Fork’s last touchdown of the night.

“Although it wasn’t a very good game for us, that kind of defined who I was and what I’m capable of,” Johnson said. “I had the best game I could’ve possibly had because ... it got to the point where we needed a first down and we needed so many yards, and I was able to get that.”

Johnson will be relied upon for plenty more contributions in his junior year, starting Aug. 31 with a 2 p.m. home tilt versus South Beloit.

He finished with modest rushing statistics in 10th grade: 76 carries for 475 yards and four scores.

The thing is, the Storm wasn’t expecting even that from Johnson.

And the athlete himself shared that mindset.

“To be honest, I really didn’t (expect it),” Johnson said. “I kind of looked up to Max (Branigin). ... I expected him to take a lot of carries. And then once he got hurt ... I knew it was my time to step up.”

The senior Branigin wound up accepting 62 handoffs last season due to aforementioned injury issues, allowing Johnson the chance to make his mark.

“I was really impressed with Tate making the jump from freshman to varsity football,” said first-year coach Joe Hageman, a Salt Fork assistant last year. “My biggest goal (this offseason) was to get Tate to expand his knowledge of the offense a little bit and be able to play a couple different positions so he can stay on the field and not have to come off.”

That means Johnson will line up in different formations with the intent to run or catch a pass.

Even so, Johnson said he doesn’t envision his role changing much from 2018. Only now, he has more experience with his duties.

Before that was the case, Johnson had to rely on Branigin and other veterans to show him the ropes.

“It was my first time ever out there in front of a bunch of people,” Johnson said. “I was honestly scared, and I just kind of learned some confidence from him.”

Where the now-graduated Branigin and Johnson differ is how they moved the pigskin.

Branigin was a power back who bruised his foes. Johnson checked in at 5 feet, 10 inches and 175 pounds, using his speed to make opponents miss.

There’s more where that came from.

“I’m not very big. Going through people isn’t my thing,” Johnson said. “I let things develop, and once (the linemen) get a big enough hole with the right block, I can kind of cut my way through everything.”

Speed is something that can be developed, of course, and Johnson set about doing so last spring.

He ran on the Storm 400- and 800-meter track and field relays, as well as in the 100 and 200 dashes. In fact, he was the lone underclassman on a 400 relay unit that placed sixth in Class 1A, and which also included a healthy Branigin.

“I’m a lot quicker than what I was,” Johnson said. “People, they’re running with you (in track) whereas people are running at you (in football). Running through holes, you’ve got to look.”

Which option does he prefer?

“Running the ball,” Johnson said quickly.

Hageman plans to let Johnson do plenty of that for a group that lost 15 seniors.

“I would like to see him have the opportunity to carry the ball more than last year,” Hageman said. “The nice thing (last year) was we had a senior who he could split time with, so it gave him a chance. He didn’t have to start as a sophomore being the primary ball carrier.”

In addition to Johnson’s speed, Hageman feels some of his pupil’s strongest attributes include vision and tenacity.

“One of the things I thought was more impressive about him last year, for a young kid, he finished virtually all of his runs going forward,” Hageman said. “He has a very good knack of ... at the end of his runs falling forward.”

One thing Johnson won’t do is set exact statistics he’s hoping to reach.

He just wants folks to know he’s a threat.And that he’s here to stay on the prep rushing scene.

“I wouldn’t set too many really big expectations,” Johnson said. “But what I would like would be ... to really show that once people like (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s) Caleb Lahey graduate, this is who’s going to be there and this is who’s going to run the (Vermilion Valley Conference).”

When you can see the Storm in action

A look at Salt Fork’s 2019 football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 31 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.