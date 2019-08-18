2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

DANVILLE — Devin Miles began his sophomore season as a slot receiver for the Danville football team.

His 2018 statline at that position: five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Miles quickly outgrew the role, the result of returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the Vikings’ Week 1 opener versus Bloomington.

The former effort was called back, but the latter stood as an 85-yard output in an eventual 21-12 loss.

“They kicked it off to us, and just getting it I saw a big hole,” Miles said. “Hit the hole and went from right there.”

The reaction?

“Tired. Shocked,” Miles said. “It was a lot.”

How about for Danville coach Marcus Forrest?

“The next week I said, ‘If you can do that, let’s see if you can run the ball,’” Forrest recalled. “He kind of took off — from a 100-yard game, 178-yard game to a 200-yard game. After that I said, ‘Well, I guess we found our running back for the next couple years.’”

Miles gladly accepts the duty, and the junior will begin his drive to gain 2,000 rushing yards — up from 989 last year — on Aug. 30 at Bloomington.

The basketball point guard said he’s been a rusher throughout his football life, but to officially earn the label at the prep level carried a different feeling.

“It meant a lot that (Forrest) trusted me,” Miles said. “Going back to finally play running back instead of receiver, I knew it was going to be a good show.”

That included a 122-yard rushing slate during a one-point triumph at Urbana in Week 2, as well as a four-touchdown outburst in a Week 4 win against Centennial.

How was the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Miles able to stun opposing defenses last season?

“My speed, quickness, my reaction time,” Miles said. “Breaking off defenders and getting past.”

Forrest, entering his third season in charge of Danville, adds another aspect to Miles’ repertoire.

“He’s just very instinctual,” Forrest said. “He can hit a hole and then go from one space over two spaces at the drop of a dime. That’s not something we’ve had to teach him.”

Miles’ intrinsic ability to be an effective rusher has Forrest mentioning the youngster in the same breath as past Vikings standouts — like current Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Justin March-Lillard, Eddie Clark and William Morris.

Miles isn’t going to be one to lower his own ceiling.

“I’m up next, for sure,” Miles said. “Just (have to) stay on task, keep up in school and keep working out and don’t slack off.”

To that last point, Miles attended offseason camps this summer to improve his pass blocking — an aspect of playing running back that can slip under the radar.

“He plays safety (too), and he loves flying around,” Forrest said. “He loves being in the game.”

And Miles’ tires will get plenty of work in 2019. Forrest has plans to deploy his talented athlete in offensive capacities beyond taking handoffs. It’s both a way to benefit Danville’s scoring and show off Miles in multiple lights.

“We’ve been able to go to a couple schools — he went over to the U of I, and we spent a little bit of time over there,” Forrest said. “He’s seen it, and he’s seen the other running backs and he’s seen how he compares with them.”

Miles spent his sophomore campaign surprising foes in the Big 12 Conference and beyond.

Now, he sees it as time to capitalize on his breakout.

“It’s good knowing that being a key factor in (the Viking offense),” Miles said, “teams still wouldn’t know how to get it done to stop me.”