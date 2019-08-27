2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

TUSCOLA — Brandon Douglas sometimes struggles to soak in the moment.

The lights. The fans. The atmosphere.

He’ll try his best to do so this Friday night, though, along with the rest of his Tuscola football teammates when the Warriors host Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage at 7 p.m. in the season opener at Memorial Field.

“It is 100 percent breathtaking,” said Douglas, a senior receiver and one of the key pieces on fifth-year coach Andy Romine’s latest Tuscola team. “One of the best experiences you’ll ever have because nothing compares to a high school football game when you’re walking out and you’re underneath the lights with the crowd just watching you. It’s not like an individual sport. You watch the whole team and there’s nothing like it with the feeling of going out under these lights and just ripping it with your brothers. It’s crazy.”

Crazy good is how Tuscola has operated under Romine’s leadership. He carries a sparkling 44-5 record through his first four seasons that included a Class 1A state runner-up finish in 2017 and at least one playoff win each season. This current team, however, is bolstered by the stinging sensation of losing 63-28 last November at Maroa-Forsyth in a 2A state quarterfinal game.

“I really believe that this group has a chip on their shoulder,” Romine said. “The class in front of them was good. But I think they’re carrying a little bit of an edge with them. Instead of just living up to expectations, these guys have something to prove. That’s a good feeling.”

Douglas echoes that sentiment. After watching previous classes uphold the current stellar reputation of Tuscola football, it’s up to Douglas and his classmates to keep the tradition intact.

“A lot of where our motivation is coming from is people thinking of us as the underdog this year,” Douglas said. “We’ve always been the class after all the studs. A lot of people think our class will be the dropoff of Tuscola football, and I feel like our class is just as good, if not better, than the classes we’ve had before, and I feel like we can make a run to a state championship.”

Bold statements. But the Warriors feel they have the talent to back that up.

“My grade is one of a kind,” senior lineman Max Wyninger said. “We’re very versatile. We know what we’re doing based on our past. We’re used to being in that high-tempo offense and being in the playoffs.”

Romine will use two promising athletes — senior Logan Tabeling and sophomore Jalen Quinn — at quarterback in his spread offense.

“We won’t play them by series,” Romine said. “We’ll play them by snap.”

When Tabeling, a Division I baseball recruit headed to Wright State, or Quinn, a basketball player with multiple D-I programs interested in him, hands the ball off to a running back, they’ll do so to a variety of options in junior Grant Hardwick, senior Ashton Jones or sophomore Peyton Armstrong.

Douglas returns to headline the receivers after he hauled in 48 receptions for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. When Quinn isn’t lined up at quarterback, expect to see him catching passes.

“Quinn will come from H, Y, Z, F and Q and he’ll come from different spots on every play,” Romine said. “He’s going to make it tough for other teams to defend us.”

Seniors Jacob Kibler and Ben Dixon give Tuscola two other veteran receivers as well for the Warriors.

“We always try to stretch the field laterally and vertically, but you want teams to have to defend every blade of grass on the field,” Romine said. “With our ability to stretch the field through the air, the hope is it makes our run game just a little bit easier.”

Junior tackle Mike Calderon, at 6 feet, 3 inches and 300 pounds, and senior center Caden Cradle (6-0, 330) give the Warriors two big offensive linemen up front. Wyninger and fellow senior Jonah Pierce are expected to start along the offensive line, while senior Sergio Martinez and junior Hans Goodman are also in the mix.

Senior end Josh Dyer is set to lead the defensive line, with Jones at nose guard, along with Wyninger, senior Gibson Wells, senior Eric Brewer and junior Donovan Chester also expected to contribute. Tabeling is a three-year starter at linebacker and made 56 tackles last season, with Kibler, Hardwick, junior Tyler Walker and sophomore Patrick Pierce all options for that unit as well.

Athletes are present in the secondary, too, with Dixon and senior Lucas Kresin at cornerbacks, while Quinn plays safety.

How all of these pieces mesh will sort itself out during the next nine weeks of the regular season. And, if Tuscola reaches the playoffs for the 25th time in the past 26 seasons, well into November. At least that’s the goal.

“We’ve grown up watching a plethora of great people coming through Tuscola, and it’s always been such a highly motivating thing,” Douglas said. “I’m pumped for this year, and I’m ready to take the team as far as we can go.”

When you can see the Warriors

A look at Tuscola’s football schedule in 2019:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Meridian 7 p.m.