2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

WATSEKA — Aaron Hilgendorf had a hard time coming up with an exact number of touches the Watseka football team wants to give to top running back Jameson Cluver each game this season.

The Warriors, after all, don’t have an offense that demands a featured running back.

But Hilgendorf, now in his fourth season in charge at Watseka, understands the importance of Cluver to his team.

“He’s a dynamic part of our offense,” Hilgendorf said after Cluver posted 269 rushing yards on 60 carries and two touchdowns last season in addition to 70 receiving yards on 13 receptions. “I’d like to see him touch the ball plenty and be a weapon for us. But, and I think he’ll tell you same thing, we don’t really have a workhorse (running back). We’re not going to be that type of offense.

“We’re going to be the type of offense that spreads the ball around and takes what the defense gives us. He’s definitely one of those guys who needs to touch the ball and we want to get the ball in his hands, because that’s when good things happen.”

Cluver, a 5-foot-7, 145-pound junior, enters this season No. 1 on depth chart at running back with the graduation of Justin McTaggart and his team-leading 521 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Hilgendorf expects quarterback Drew Wittenborn, who won a summer competition for the No. 1 job against Maddux Rigsby, to spread the ball around to wide receivers, like senior Justin Bunting and juniors Brayden Haines, Ethan Labelle and Rigsby. Sophomore Bryce Denoyer will share carries with Cluver.

Cluver, though, is a big piece to the puzzle for the Warriors.

And he’s entering the 2019 season with added confidence after a successful track season that showed Cluver he’s finally fully recovered from a broken leg and injured hamstring that plagued him two years ago.

“It just made me trust my body and trust my legs a lot more for football,” Cluver said of this past spring’s track season, during which he reached the Class 1A final in the 400-meter dash and also was part of the Warriors’ 1,600 relay finalists in Charleston. “Now, I can just enjoy (football) more and not worry about my body and injuries.”

Track and football are two sports that go “hand and hand,” Hilgendorf said, not just because they help Cluver refine his speed and agility, but also satisfy the junior’s desire to compete.

“The success breeds success. Winning breeds winning,” Hilgendorf said. “The success he’s had, he just wants more and more of it, whether it’s the football field, basketball in the winter and in the spring with track.

“That’s the special thing about high school sports is that competitiveness. Once you get the taste of winning and the success, that’s what you expect out of yourself. Jameson is for sure in that category.”

Cluver said he’s also benefited from being an understudy of McTaggart early in the former’s high school career.

Cluver isn’t exactly sure when it happened, but he remembers a time when McTaggart, who also joined Cluver on the boys’ basketball and track and field teams at Watseka, banged helmets with Cluver on the sideline at a football game.

McTaggart’s advice to Cluver? “Go out there and be a dog.”

While McTaggart wasn’t one to give too many pearls of wisdom, that’s the one piece of advice that has stuck with Cluver.

Now as one of the leaders on the team, Cluver said he’s followed McTaggart’s direction from a leadership standpoint.

“I feel like I have to lead more by example since they’re a lot of younger kids that are looking up to me,” Cluver said. “I don’t necessarily have to be the main guy or the voice. But it does fall on me to go hard because the younger guys are watching me.”

With a roster that has grown in experience, Hilgendorf has also seen the program’s numbers grow, with 48 players on the team this summer, up from the 44 in 2018.

That’s been manifested in competition across the board, especially at key positions, like quarterback where Wittenborn, who started every junior-varsity game last season for Watseka, rose to the top of the depth chart.

“That’s probably the biggest thing this year,” Hilgendorf said, “we’ve seen at different spots, just those position battles and guys competing for the good of the team but also against each other for those spots. It’s an encouraging thing to see in a program where you’re starting to build a few numbers. We’re not where I want to be, but the competition is starting to breed that.”

Fresh off a 5-5 season and a return to the playoffs in 2018, the Warriors, who begin this season on Aug. 30 by hosting Oakwood, have a clear-cut goal, at least in Cluver’s estimation.

A 76-6 season-ending first-round playoff loss to eventual Class 2A state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has served as a source of motivation.

“We really want to win at least our first game in the playoffs,” Cluver said. “I know that taste (from last season’s playoff loss) and I don’t want to have it happen again. I want to go there and beat somebody and make it to the second round.”