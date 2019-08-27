2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

CERRO GORDO — To say Nick Walker saw JD Benson for the first time last summer wouldn’t be entirely true.

Back then entering his second year coaching Cerro Gordo/Bement’s football team, Walker knew Benson’s name and face well enough from his 2017 freshman season, but the kid he remembered wasn’t the same one going through the Broncos’ football workouts during his sophomore summer in 2018.

At least, Benson wasn’t playing like the same kid.

“Prior to last year, he was one of those kids that if he came out, great, and if he doesn’t, then we’re going to be OK,” said Walker, who begins his third season at the helm when the Broncos take on Tri-City/Sangamon Valley in Niantic at 7 p.m. Friday. “He’s much more valuable than I think people give him credit for. He’s taken it to a whole different level and is really locked in to improving this year and doing whatever it takes this year.”

An emergent sophomore campaign in 2018 saw Benson record 77 tackles at outside linebacker while being steady in the passing game — 11 catches for 71 yards — when called upon at a tight end. Walker watched his improvement throughout last year’s regular season as his physicality and mentality quickly rose to standout-varsity caliber.

Not to say there isn’t still room for growth with Benson in his third season, which comes with higher aspirations after the Broncos graduated last year’s leading tackler in safety Matthew Guffey. Someone will need to fill his leadership void, and who better than a junior coming off a breakout year as a veteran of a young team?

“He’s not tapped into his potential yet as far as being a leader, but I think once that happens he’s going to be scary good,” Walker said, emphasizing Benson’s role in helping along a 2019 team that will start Week 1 with a freshman center in Thomas Pierceall.

The youth, Walker said, changes the way he and his coaching staff approach their jobs in the sense that they work “play by play, day by day, week by week” to simplify the scope for the new players without skipping a beat as they transition into high school football.

“With younger guys, you can’t have a big-picture type look,” Walker said. “We’re starting a freshman at center. If we’re going to start talking about things in the future, he’s going to get overwhelmed. You can’t overwhelm them, make them think too much.

“You’ve got to set these young kids up to succeed, not for failure. If you set them up for failure, that’s how they’re going to perceive themselves every time.”

Having someone around like Benson, who leapt from sparse playing time to “gamechanger” between his first two seasons, has already helped Walker with the returnees from last year’s freshmen. Walker said younger kids are buying into the junior’s example, returning with new intensity in their own sophomore summer workouts and following a simple idea: “If JD’s doing this, we can do this, too.”

Considering his current following, it isn’t a stretch of the imagination to think Benson is capable of taking that next leadership step this season. And in the process, Walker is confident the Broncos’ soon-to-be leader will discover his abilities out on the field also have yet to reach their ceiling.

“I think he feels like he’s where he needs to be, but I don’t think he understands where his potential can take him,” Walker said. “He’s a big kid, strong, very quick. He’s just one of those guys that you keep looking at him, seeing the fire in his eyes — and he needs to understand his ceiling is very, very high.”

When you can see the Broncos

A look at Cerro Gordo/Bement’s football schedule in 2019:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Tri-City/Sang. Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Blue Ridge/D-W 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.