2019 N-G prep football previews Each day over the 2 1/2 weeks leading up to the 2019 IHSA football season, the News-Gazette will be previewing all 37 teams in its coverage area.

GEORGETOWN — Dom McCool holds claim to a title none of his Georgetown-Ridge Farm teammates could possess.

Lone returning starter.

Yes, third-year coach Josh Cavanaugh’s Buffaloes will be a younger group than the one which rallied from a 1-3 start in 2018 to earn a Class 1A postseason spot.

McCool isn’t fretting about that reality.

“(Last year) showed us what we can be,” said McCool, a left guard and middle linebacker. “We may only have one person returning, but we can still go to the playoffs with new people.”

That effort begins Aug. 30, when G-RF hosts Clifton Central in a Vermilion Valley/Sangamon Valley crossover game.

Cavanaugh is aware that, even with the positive vibes generated by last season’s Buffaloes, this newest crop is facing a great deal of work.

“This group can be a team that competes every game,” Cavanaugh said. “These guys have kind of embraced that. They know it’s hard. They know they have an uphill battle.”

That starts with a daunting early schedule, which has G-RF facing Clifton Central, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Salt Fork and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin the first four weeks.

That quartet combined for a 29-13 ledger a year ago.

But the Buffaloes experienced their own success, too.

“I don’t know how we’ll rank. I think we’ll do good,” McCool said, “and we’re all excited. We all want to go play a game.”

The guys who receive that opportunity in Week 1 for G-RF will be far different from those who lined up across from Clifton Central during a 20-6 Buffaloes victory in August 2018.

Junior Logan Dawson is the favorite to start at quarterback after converting more than half his passes (28 of 51) in occasional work as a 10th grader.

“We have a quarterback who is much more polished,” Cavanaugh said. “He’s been playing quarterback forever, so he just has a lot of background knowledge about how to play.”

Newcomers to the sport but not high school also are in the fold — guys like senior Damian Miles, for whom Cavanaugh often has a joking comment.

“I always tell him when he makes good plays, ‘I’m still mad at you. Good play,’” Cavanaugh said. “I’m mad at you because you should’ve been playing your whole career.”

G-RF also acquired three transfer students from beyond The News-Gazette’s coverage area — Devin Rogers, Robert Jenkins and Austin Riza — whom Cavanaugh sees as potential starters off the bat.

All of this change surrounds McCool, who is switching sides on the offensive line this year.

“I’ve just got to step up and show the other guys what to do,” McCool said. “A lot of them don’t know what to do.”

Cavanaugh said some positions aren’t so clearly defined at this stage, describing his running back and receiving corps as “by committee” and noting he still has questions about his bigs up front.

That won’t dictate how Cavanaugh views the Buffaloes’ impending results.

In fact, he’s going to apply a mantra from his own playing days to help his kids through any lean periods.

“We’ve never talked about winning and losing with this group,” Cavanaugh said. “My high school coach was never a believer (in that). ... He just talked about competing.”