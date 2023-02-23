CHAMPAIGN — More fans showed up at Memorial Stadium last fall than in any of the previous five years discounting the pandemic-affected 2020 college football season.
That Illinois football put together its most successful season in nearly two decades certainly didn’t hurt. The Illini’s 8-5 record was its best since 2007, and spending a couple weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 was also a first since that Rose Bowl year.
Those on-field improvements saw a jump of nearly 8,000 more fans per game compared to Bret Bielema’s first season on the job in 2021.
But that still meant an actual average attendance of just 28,692, according to information obtained by The News-Gazette following an open-records request.
That was the highest average attendance since former coach Lovie Smith’s debut season in 2016. Building on that momentum and getting more fans in the stands is Illinois’ goal for 2023.
A goal the Illini hope to accomplish by a drop in season ticket prices.
Season tickets went on sale Wednesday and did so at a reduced rate for nearly every section of the stadium. Season tickets in the Horseshoe and East balcony dropped 35 percent from last year. Prices for what are considered Sideline seats — parts of both balconies and the sections nearest the end zones at field level — dropped slightly more than 28 percent.
“The general energy in and around Memorial Stadium last fall was unlike anything we’ve felt here in a long time,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “As we headed into this offseason, it was very important for us to be intentional about building a campaign to really make an effort to fill Memorial Stadium.
“Certainly, there are a lot of things we can do to try and encourage that. For us, it starts with a really dramatic rollback of our ticket prices. We want to make sure we’re making our tickets as affordable as possible to families and to people who maybe haven’t traditionally been in the building or haven’t been in the building for some time. We want to eliminate any reason they might not want to come to Memorial Stadium.”
Selling tickets wasn’t always a struggle last season. More than 44,000 tickets were distributed for four of seven home games last season, which was more than in any of the previous five seasons that allowed fan attendance.
Turning those ticket purchasers into ticket users, though, wasn’t always a success in 2022.
Illinois distributed 56,092 tickets for its Nov. 5 game against Michigan State. Just 36,169 tickets were used. There were similar discrepancies for the Sept. 22 game against Chattanooga and the Nov. 12 game against Purdue. The nonconference game against the Mocs had 37,579 tickets distributed and just 18,099 used, while the Big Ten game against the Boilermakers saw 45,574 distributed and 28,409 used.
“It all ultimately ties back to the experience they have when they’re in the building,” Whitman said about turning ticket purchasers into users. “It starts with the things happening on the field with our team, but we all understand the atmosphere and experience that is an Illinois football game. From the time they pull out of their garage to when they return home that night, we need to be really thoughtful about that experience and continue to look for ways to make it as strong and as memorable as we possibly can.
“We need to get people in the building to capture the full benefit that is there. Not only for our team, but for the fans themselves. They have a better time when the building is full than they do when it’s sparse.”
Illinois released the price for its single-game ticket sales ahead of its discounted season ticket prices. That was purposeful. A move senior associate athletic director for external Cassie Arner said would further highlight the value of a season ticket purchase.
“It’s pretty aggressive what we decided to do, but it is geared toward growing in volume,” said Arner, who helps oversee marketing and fan engagement in the DIA, among other areas. “It’s geared toward people who maybe had two tickets last year seeing they could pay less and maybe increase that number to four. We needed to create a price point in our season tickets that made it valuable to them to do that. The more we grow our season ticket numbers, the more valuable that ticket is for them because there will be scarcity in the market and those single-game tickets will be a little bit harder to find.”
Arner said the hope was a new pricing structure for season tickets would eliminate some barriers to adding to the number of season ticket holders. The idea of growing that particular community was at the heart of the decision to drop prices for 2023 and embark upon this venture with the slogan ‘FamILLy First Football Ticket Campaign.’
“It’s about selling tickets and getting people in the stadium,” Arner said. “It’s also about people joining this community. You’ll see a lot of visual indicators throughout the campaign of people calling themselves and identifying themselves as members of the family. Car magnets. Social campaigns.
“We really want to embrace the fact we’ve got fans who have been coming to games for 50-plus years. Reward those who have been incredibly loyal, while also trying to grow and build with people who have been fans for a year or two years knowing they have a lot of memories still to make.”