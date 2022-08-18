It’s here. Before the next nine months bring about tailgates at Grange Grove, sold-out State Farm Center crowds, a raucous night at Huff Gym or a men’s golf program vying for (another) Big Ten title, the first Illini sporting event of the 2022-23 school year takes place Thursday night when Illinois women’s soccer hosts in-state foe Illinois State. Sports Editor MATT DANIELS offers up several Illini storylines worth watching unfold from now until late May:
Nice to meet you
Fans likely won’t need nametags to know the 14 players on Brad Underwood’s latest roster, but a new era of Illinois men’s basketball is here. Gone are veteran stalwarts like Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. In are newcomers with plenty of hype like Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer and Skyy Clark. How Underwood’s sixth Illinois team performs will either brighten the winter months here in C-U or light up the switchboards on the postgame call-in show. Given how much Big Ten success the Illini have had each of the last three seasons (44-16 record in league play, one conference tournament title and one regular-season title) under Underwood’s direction, count on another entertaining campaign. Even with all the new names to learn.
Is a bowl trip in store?
That’s the question of the hour for Illinois football. Bret Bielema missed out on one in his debut season last fall and the Illini will need to avoid those close, frustrating Big Ten losses they had a year ago to get to the six-win plateau needed for bowl eligibility. The fact 82 FBS teams will make one of the 41 bowl games available this season and only 49 teams won’t have postseason plans means the odds are in Illinois’ favor. How well the offense improves around likely starting quarterback Tommy DeVito is the biggest question mark. Second-year defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and his $1 million salary, though, will need to show last season’s second-half improvement wasn’t a mirage. Let’s go out on a limb, inject some optimism in the air and say Illinois goes 7-5. Pinstripe Bowl, get ready for the Illini.
New faces in charge
Josh Whitman has had to navigate several coaching searches since he landed the Illinois athletic director job in March 2016. But the former Illini tight end has never started a school year with this many new head coaches. Five Illinois programs — men’s gymnastics, men’s track and field, women’s basketball, women’s swimming and women’s track and field — all have new leaders. Shauna Green will try to rebuild a women’s basketball program that last reached the NCAA tournament in 2003, while Petros Kyprianou (both track and field programs) tries to make the Illini a factor in the Big Ten again, Daniel Ribeiro (men’s gymnastics) tries to maintains the Illini’s status in a sport with only 13 D-I teams and Jeana Kempe (women’s swimming) tries to get the Illini out of the Big Ten cellar.
It’s a golf school
Seriously. Mike Small’s men’s team will aim to win its 13th Big Ten championship since 2009 when the league’s teams gather April 28-30, 2023, in Galloway, N.J. With two-time reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Adrien Dumont de Chassart back for his fifth season, along with veterans Tommy Kuhl and Jerry Ji, the dynasty this Illini program has built up under Small’s direction doesn’t seem to have any signs of slowing down. Illinois should have the pieces to be one of the last teams standing at the NCAA Championships in late May in Scottsdale, Ariz. Add in the fact a renovated Atkins Golf Club is fully operational and the fact Illinois is scheduled to host the two-day Illini Classic on April 22-23 at the refurbished venue in southeast Urbana, it’s definitely a good time to be a golf fan in C-U.
Off and rolling
In a year celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, three notes on three different Illini women’s athletic programs:
➜ Janet Rayfield, in her 21st season on the sidelines coaching the Illini soccer team, will try to prove the critics wrong (Illinois was picked 14th out of 14 Big Ten teams in the league’s preseason poll) after going 5-11-1 last season.
➜ Chris Tamas and his Illini volleyball team will try to reach the Sweet 16 for the 20th time this season, an impressive feat since the NCAA volleyball tournament didn’t start until 1981.
➜ Sydney Sickels is poised for another prominent season pitching for Illinois softball. The fifth-year senior has 50 career wins, good for third in program history only behind Pepper Gay (71) and Amanda Fortune (80).