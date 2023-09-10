The 2023 NFL season is officially underway with the Lions (and Kerby Joseph) stunning the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (and Nick Allegretti) on Thursday night before
a national-television audience. Joseph and Allegretti are two of 19 former Illini on Week 1 rosters, with N-G sports staffer Joe Vozzelli Jr. offering an update on all of them:
Nick Allegretti,
Kansas City Chiefs
Allegretti, a fifth-year offensive lineman, was an offensive substitute for Kansas City, as the defending Super Bowl champions had their title party spoiled with a 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at home. The Chiefs (0-1) will next face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Tony Adams,
New York Jets
The NFL Network’s Peter Schrager had Adams at No. 9 on his breakout-players rankings ahead of the 2023 season. Adams is set to start at free safety for New York, which faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 at 7:15 p.m. on Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chase Brown,
Cincinnati Bengals
The fifth-round 2023 NFL draft pick starts the season as the co-third-string running back alongside Chris Evans on the Bengals’ depth chart behind starter Joe Mixon and second-string tailback Trayveon Williams. Brown and Cincinnati will play the Browns at noon on Sunday in Cleveland.
Sydney Brown,
Philadelphia Eagles
A third-round pick in April’s draft, Brown is a backup safety for the defending NFC champions with Reed Blankenship as the starter. Brown and his Eagles teammates will face the New England Patriots in a Week 1 AFC-NFC crossover matchup at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Kendrick Green,
Houston Texans
Traded to Houston from Pittsburgh in late August, Green — a Peoria native and former third-round pick in 2021 — is the backup center on the depth chart with Jarrett Patterson the expected starter. The Texans kick off the 2023 season at noon on Sunday against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore.
Justin Hardee,
New York Jets
Hardee has carved out a niche in the NFL as a standout on special teams, representing the Jets at last season’s Pro Bowl festivities. The former Illini — he was a wide receiver during his college career in Champaign — and the rest of the New York Jets play on Monday night against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jake Hansen,
Houston Texans
Hansen, a second-year pro after entering the league as a undrafted free agent, is listed as the Texans’ starting strongside linebacker on the team’s unofficial depth chart. Houston opens the DeMeco Ryans era at noon on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens.
Nate Hobbs,
Las Vegas Raiders
The former fifth-round draft pick, now in his third NFL season, will line up as the starting cornerback opposite Marcus Peters for Las Vegas’ season opener. The Raiders travel to Denver in Week 1 for a rivalry game against the Broncos, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Kerby Joseph,
Detroit Lions
Joseph was the starter at safety and had three total tackles, as the Lions held quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs’ offense to 316 yards with visiting Detroit prevailing 21-20 on Thursday night. The Lions (1-0) are back in aciton when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Ted Karras,
Cincinnati Bengals
Karras will now snap the ball to the highest-paid player in NFL history with quarterback Joe Burrow signing a record five-year, $275 million extension on Thursday. The Bengals begin the 2023 season at the Cleveland Browns at noon on Sunday.
Doug Kramer,
Chicago Bears
Kramer will start the new season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The Hinsdale Central product and sixth-round 2022 draft pick has yet to play a snap in a regular-season game for the hometown Bears after a foot injury ended his rookie year before it began. The Bears, meanwhile, will face the rival Green Bay Packers in at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Vederian Lowe,
New England Patriots
Lowe is currently projected as New England’s No. 4 left tackle behind starter and 2019 Pro Bowl selection Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. The Patriots will honor Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with New England, before the 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against the Eagles in Foxborough, Mass.
Jartavius Martin,
Washington Commanders
Martin is the backup to veteran Kendall Fuller at cornerback for Washington, with the former Illini defensive back a rookie for coach Ron Rivera after the Commanders took Martin in the second round of April’s draft. The Commanders will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, with kickoff scheduled for noon on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Chase McLaughlin,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 27-year-old McLaughlin, now with his ninth different NFL team, won the job as the Buccaneers’ starting kicker. The Buccaneers head north to face the Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Alex Palczewski,
Denver Broncos
Palczewski is on injured reserve with a hand injury, but the Mount Prospect native and undrafted free-agent rookie still landed a spot on the 53-man roster for first-year Broncos coach Sean Payton, a former Eastern Illinois quarterback. Denver will start off the season at home against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips,
Baltimore Ravens
Phillips, a fifth-year pro, is listed as the backup weakside linebacker for the Ravens with Patrick Queen installed as the starter. Phillips and his teammates on the Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans in Week 1 at noon on Sunday.
Dawuane Smoot,
Jacksonville Jaguars
Smoot will miss at least four regular-season games for the Jaguars after Jacksonville placed the defensive end/outside linebacker on the active/PUP list before the start of the season. Smoot continues to recovery from a partially torn Achilles injury he suffered in Week 16 last season. The Jaguars, who won the AFC South title in 2022, travel to Indianapolis for a Week 1 game against the Anthony Richardson-led Colts at noon on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jihad Ward,
New York Giants
Now that the Rodgers-Ward drama has cooled off (maybe?), the former Illini has been slotted in as the second-string defensive end for the New York Giants with Azeez Ojulari the expected starter. The Giants play in prime time in Week 1 at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Devon Witherspoon,
Seattle Seahawks
The No. 5 overall pick in April’s draft returned to practice this past Monday after the former Illini All-American defensive back missed nearly an entire month with a hamstring injury. But Witherspoon was a limited practice participant all week and his status is uncertain for the Seahawks’ season opener against the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.