Sebens-Burns
Lyle Burns, left, and Corbin Sebens pose with their trophies Sunday at the U of I Orange Course in Savoy after winning the course’s Players Cup in a playoff.

 Provided
SAVOY — Corbin Sebens and Lyle Burns overcame a 3-shot deficit after Round 1 of the 2020 University of Illinois Golf Course Players Cup, outlasting David Keenan and Dan Patkunas in a Sunday playoff at the Orange Course to win the men’s division championship flight.

Parkland men’s golf coach Sebens and Burns trailed Keenan and Patkunas by a 60-63 margin after Saturday’s round on the par-72 layout.

But Sebens and Burns carded a 103 in Sunday’s two-round format to draw even with Keenan and Patkunas through three rounds at a collective 166

Winning the aforementioned playoff allowed Sebens and Patkunas to top the field.

The duo of Richard Harrington and Patrick Wampler posted one of the championship flight’s highest Saturday scores with a 69 but bounced back with a Sunday 105 that ranked behind only Sebens and Burns, landing Harrington and Wampler in third for the tournament with a collective 174.

MEN’S DIVISION

Championship Flight

Sebens/Burns 63-103—166*

Keenan/Patkunas 60-106—166

Harrington/Wampler 69-105—174

Scott/Hedge 65-110—175

Harvey/Taylor 65-111—176

Butts/Becker 66-113—179

Wilson/Wilson 67-114—181

Davis/Peters 68-114—182

Heisner/Heisner 69-117—186

Reichard/Sherman 70-118—188

Ralph/Nelson 70-118—188

Khachaturian/Khachaturian 68-121—189

Thompson/Thompson 69-120—189

Croy/Derry 66-125—191

Runkle/Goldstein 67-125—192

Bayler/Bayler 70-122—192

*Won playoff

First Flight

Watson/Ring 71-117—188

Everette/Scholes 74-115—189

Facer/Facer 72-119—191

Merrick/Johnson 74-118—192

Rothrock/Rothrock 74-118—192

Roessler/Franzen 73-121—194

Schacht/Schacht 72-123—195

Dunn/Giertz 71-125—196

Hines/Pankau 72-124—196

Shafer/McKonkey 73-125—198

Krouse/Krouse 73-126—199

Young/Fayhee 74-126—199

Corum/Hensley 72-133—205

Wilson/Gilles 73-134—207

Downey/Brown 73-138—211

Henderson/Allen 73-140—213

Second Flight

Goebel/Palmer 76-122—198

Odea/Hoggatt 76-125—201

O. Bayler/Cagle 75-127—202

Browning/Messamore 75-130—205

Gutierrez/Smith 75-131—206

Freeman/Brink 76-133—209

Miller/Green 75-136—211

Neaville/Kern 80-132—212

Suding/Schroeder 79-134—213

Gatsche/Lemon 79-138—217

Jeffers/Buchannon 87-131—218

Burton/Burrell 78-143—221

Witruk/Greenlee 83-147—230

Kerr/James 95-155—250

SENIOR DIVISION

Championship Flight

Kelso/Kiser 66-108—174

Peterson/Peterson 65-114—179

Chaney/Myracle 66-120—186

Pankau/Quinlan 66-122—188

Taylor/Woodard 69-119—188

Trigger/Dixon 68-121—189

Thomas/Welborn 69-121—190

Yakle/Itsbutshi 70-122—192

Smith/Dalton 69-124—193

Abel/Patton 70-127—197

First Flight

Williams/Rayburn 71-109—180

Kindleberger/Keeling 72-115—187

Althaus/Roughton 72-115—187

Malloy/Farthing 72-122—194

Merrick/Johnson 72-123—195

Griffith/McNeely 74-121—195

Hahn/Adams 72-129—201

Conner/Lovecamp 74-128—202

Smith/Fink 71-132—203

Crews/Neupauer 74-131—205

Second Flight

Murphy/Murphy 75-121—196

Marxmiller/Davis 75-124—199

Neeley/Roberts 81-137—218

Harmon/Penn 79-141—220

Krueger/Heitzman 80-140—220

Goodly/Wiggins 79-141—220

Coyne/Seaman 78-142—220

Kelly/Welling 82-143—225

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Prep Sports Coordinator

