SAVOY — Corbin Sebens and Lyle Burns overcame a 3-shot deficit after Round 1 of the 2020 University of Illinois Golf Course Players Cup, outlasting David Keenan and Dan Patkunas in a Sunday playoff at the Orange Course to win the men’s division championship flight.
Parkland men’s golf coach Sebens and Burns trailed Keenan and Patkunas by a 60-63 margin after Saturday’s round on the par-72 layout.
But Sebens and Burns carded a 103 in Sunday’s two-round format to draw even with Keenan and Patkunas through three rounds at a collective 166
Winning the aforementioned playoff allowed Sebens and Patkunas to top the field.
The duo of Richard Harrington and Patrick Wampler posted one of the championship flight’s highest Saturday scores with a 69 but bounced back with a Sunday 105 that ranked behind only Sebens and Burns, landing Harrington and Wampler in third for the tournament with a collective 174.
MEN’S DIVISION
Championship Flight
Sebens/Burns 63-103—166*
Keenan/Patkunas 60-106—166
Harrington/Wampler 69-105—174
Scott/Hedge 65-110—175
Harvey/Taylor 65-111—176
Butts/Becker 66-113—179
Wilson/Wilson 67-114—181
Davis/Peters 68-114—182
Heisner/Heisner 69-117—186
Reichard/Sherman 70-118—188
Ralph/Nelson 70-118—188
Khachaturian/Khachaturian 68-121—189
Thompson/Thompson 69-120—189
Croy/Derry 66-125—191
Runkle/Goldstein 67-125—192
Bayler/Bayler 70-122—192
*Won playoff
First Flight
Watson/Ring 71-117—188
Everette/Scholes 74-115—189
Facer/Facer 72-119—191
Merrick/Johnson 74-118—192
Rothrock/Rothrock 74-118—192
Roessler/Franzen 73-121—194
Schacht/Schacht 72-123—195
Dunn/Giertz 71-125—196
Hines/Pankau 72-124—196
Shafer/McKonkey 73-125—198
Krouse/Krouse 73-126—199
Young/Fayhee 74-126—199
Corum/Hensley 72-133—205
Wilson/Gilles 73-134—207
Downey/Brown 73-138—211
Henderson/Allen 73-140—213
Second Flight
Goebel/Palmer 76-122—198
Odea/Hoggatt 76-125—201
O. Bayler/Cagle 75-127—202
Browning/Messamore 75-130—205
Gutierrez/Smith 75-131—206
Freeman/Brink 76-133—209
Miller/Green 75-136—211
Neaville/Kern 80-132—212
Suding/Schroeder 79-134—213
Gatsche/Lemon 79-138—217
Jeffers/Buchannon 87-131—218
Burton/Burrell 78-143—221
Witruk/Greenlee 83-147—230
Kerr/James 95-155—250
SENIOR DIVISION
Championship Flight
Kelso/Kiser 66-108—174
Peterson/Peterson 65-114—179
Chaney/Myracle 66-120—186
Pankau/Quinlan 66-122—188
Taylor/Woodard 69-119—188
Trigger/Dixon 68-121—189
Thomas/Welborn 69-121—190
Yakle/Itsbutshi 70-122—192
Smith/Dalton 69-124—193
Abel/Patton 70-127—197
First Flight
Williams/Rayburn 71-109—180
Kindleberger/Keeling 72-115—187
Althaus/Roughton 72-115—187
Malloy/Farthing 72-122—194
Merrick/Johnson 72-123—195
Griffith/McNeely 74-121—195
Hahn/Adams 72-129—201
Conner/Lovecamp 74-128—202
Smith/Fink 71-132—203
Crews/Neupauer 74-131—205
Second Flight
Murphy/Murphy 75-121—196
Marxmiller/Davis 75-124—199
Neeley/Roberts 81-137—218
Harmon/Penn 79-141—220
Krueger/Heitzman 80-140—220
Goodly/Wiggins 79-141—220
Coyne/Seaman 78-142—220
Kelly/Welling 82-143—225