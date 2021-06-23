CHAMPAIGN — The steel frame is up for the Atkins Baseball Training Center. Work is progressing on the foundation of the Martin Softball Training Center.
The expansion of the Demirjian Indoor golf practice facility is the smallest in scope and furthest along toward completion. And the expansion and renovation of Ubben Basketball Complex? Well, it’s still at the “giant mound of dirt” stage, but still at least underway.
The eventual completion of all four projects will also mean the conclusion of the first phase of facilities upgrades set into motion five years ago when Josh Whitman took the job as Illinois athletic director. It’s not the end of the facility expansion of the Illini athletic program. The planning process for the second phase is up next.
“As I talk about the next phase of our facilities plan, we still have a number of sports that haven’t been directly addressed,” Whitman said. “It won’t take long for us to develop the list of needs as we transition into Phase 2. It will just be a function of talking through the priorities. Sometimes, those priorities are driven in part by donor interest and donor appetite. You put your list together, but it’s very possible — in fact, it happens often — where a donor expresses a certain interest or all of a sudden a gift materializes, and it moves a project from No. 3 to No. 1.”
Piecing together that list of priorities is the first step during the second phase of facility upgrades at Illinois. Whitman identified multiple sports that will be discussed, including wrestling, men’s and women’s gymnastics and swimming and diving. The Illini’s future in Huff Hall could also put volleyball on that list.
Still topping the priority list is renovation of the east and south sides of Memorial Stadium. The intent was to address those areas in the plan that ultimately became the Smith Football Center. The original idea had the performance center included in a $132 million expansion that would have created a new “entryway” to Illinois football on Kirby Avenue. The plan was scaled back to include only a standalone $79.2 million Smith Football Center.
“In my perfect world, I had always wanted to unveil a fully renovated Memorial Stadium in time for the 100th anniversary of its dedication in 2024,” Whitman said.
“At this point, I don’t know how likely that is, but all of our facilities that haven’t been directly touched in recent years are things that will be on the table and subject to conversation as we look to develop that plan.”
An “Olympic sports” venue has long been a topic of conversation at Illinois. That would mean a new home for the rest of the programs Whitman identified as having not yet benefited from the recent run of renovations and expansions to athletic facilities. This is also where a potential hockey program ties in, with Whitman mentioning downsizing that necessary new arena if steps were taken to address the needs for the programs that currently call Huff Hall home.
The process for addressing the second phase of facilities upgrades will follow what Illinois did five years ago. Whitman described it as not linear, but inclusive to identify initial needs. That first phase focused on putting revenue-generating sports like football and men’s basketball at the top of the list. Student-athlete development was part of the equation, too, with the new training facilities now under construction for baseball and softball. The recently completed Demirjian Park also filled a void — a facility where one didn’t actually exist — for more than 25 percent of the total athletes on campus.
“We’re in the process of working through that and looking at a handful of sports that could have a great opportunity here in the next phase of our facilities plan,” Whitman said.
The first phase will conclude with the Illinois athletic department facing a $12-18 million financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitman addressed the question of how more than $50 million worth of facilities projects could happen all at once while the department dealt with a multi-million dollar loss before it was even asked.
That all of the currently under construction projects are being financed solely by fundraising was part of the reason. Promises made to those donors — and to coaches and athletes — about when to expect finished facilities was another.
“Moving forward with those projects was a strategic decision,” Whitman said. “I think a lot of people don’t have a full understanding of the effort that’s required to get those projects out of the ground. Construction is actually the shortest phase for those building projects. By the time the pandemic hit, each of those projects was far, far along the tracks. There had been a lot of time, energy and money invested in the planning, the design, the fundraising. It was imperative, in our minds, that we keep those projects moving forward.
“Candidly, it’s a chance for us to continue to gain ground on our competition. When you go through an experience like this one, you have to make choices. You pull back in certain areas. You hit the gas in others. For us, with some of these projects we had in the pipeline, this was a chance for us to hit the gas and for us to look for a way to continue to put ourselves in the most advantageous position we could be as we headed out of the pandemic.”