CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team had its second game postponed this month when Tuesday's nonconference matchup with Southern Illinois was called off just more than four hours before its scheduled tipoff at State Farm Center.
The reason was the same for what was supposed to be Illinois' Big Ten home opener this past Saturday against Michigan. More COVID-19 issues for the opposing team.
The decision to postpone Tuesday's game against SIU was made by the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics in consultation with medical professionals. Matt Varney, who covers the Salukis for 103.5 ESPN in Herrin, reported a positive COVID-19 test by an SIU player.
Like the Michigan game, both Illinois and SIU will work to identify a potential date to reschedule. The Illini (2-2) last played on Nov. 10 at Nebraska. They won't play against until Dec. 31 at Indiana.