CHAMPAIGN — Illinois still has an open scholarship (or maybe two) to work with for the 2021-22 college basketball season.
Not to mention two spots on Brad Underwood’s coaching staff to fill should the reports of both Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman departing for Kentucky ever become official.
The most likely use of that one open scholarship at the moment is a frontcourt piece. That’s particularly true now that both Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams opted to return for a “super senior” season. The backcourt would appear rather full.
Massachusetts transfer Tre Mitchell is a leading contender in the transfer portal, but Illinois has also reached back out to Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier, per national basketball writer Adam Zagoria.
Jim Boeheim’s men’s team hasn’t lost as many players as the Orange’s women’s team, but Guerrier is part of a group of five players that hit the transfer portal in addition to former Illinois guard Alan Griffin entering the NBA draft and Slovakian forward Marek Dolezaj also choosing to turn pro. Guerrier has also entered the NBA draft, but if he pulls his name as an early entrant, will transfer to another school.
“I have spent time reflecting on what’s next for me and my career, and I have decided to enter the transfer portal while still testing the waters of the NBA draft,” Guerrier wrote over the weekend. “This decision has definitely not been an easy one, and I cannot thank my family at Syracuse enough for their support the past two years. Thank you to Coach Boeheim for the mentorship, and to my teammates, y’all will always be my family. My family and I are excited about what is to come in this next chapter. Appreciate all the support, and stay tuned.”
Guerrier started all 28 games for Syracuse in the 2020-21 season after coming off the bench as a key reserve as a true freshman. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds this past season — both career highs — while shooting 49 percent overall and 31 percent from three-point range.
Interest is high in the Canadian forward. Guerrier, a Montreal native, was ranked as a four-star and No. 72 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports coming out of Thetford Academy (Vt.). Per Zagoria, other programs that have reached out to Guerrier this week include Florida, Kentucky, Oregon, Georgetown, LSU, Memphis, Maryland, Arkansas, SMU, Alabama, Creighton, Marquette, Western Kentucky, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Georgia.
Illinois was actually a finalist for Guerrier along with Oregon when he committed to Syracuse on Oct. 31, 2018. The Illini’s current uncertain situation with its coaching staff shouldn’t be much of a factor given his lead recruiter nearly three years ago was Jamall Walker, who is now at Grand Canyon.
“I’m a scoring machine,” Guerrier told The News-Gazette when he was first being recruited. “I play with a lot of energy, and I’m crashing the boards. I’m just working on my ball handling to be better on that every single day. But I’m getting buckets. That’s what I’m doing. That’s why everyone is recruiting me.”